Earthquake in Rhode Island? Explosion, 'sonic boom' reports spark panic

Update: According to AZ Intel, the loud boom heard across Rhode Island and the Boston area was likely caused by a large bolide, or meteor, entering Earth's atmosphere. A significant flash was reportedly detected by the GOES-19 satellite and does not appear to be associated with thunderstorm activity.

Reports of a loud explosion-like sound and possible “sonic boom” sparked panic among residents.(UnSplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Initial report: Reports of a loud explosion-like sound and a possible sonic boom sparked panic across Rhode Island on Saturday, with many residents initially fearing an earthquake. However, officials said there was no confirmed seismic activity linked to the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Similar booming sounds and shaking were reported in several communities across the Boston area in Massachusetts. Witnesses said buildings rattled and windows shook, prompting a surge of calls to local authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar booming sounds and shaking were reported in several communities across the Boston area in Massachusetts. Witnesses said buildings rattled and windows shook, prompting a surge of calls to local authorities. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Despite the widespread reports, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has not recorded any earthquake in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the widespread reports, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has not recorded any earthquake in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police and emergency officials said they are still investigating the cause of the disturbance and have not yet identified a source. There have been no confirmed reports of fire, smoke, or explosions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police and emergency officials said they are still investigating the cause of the disturbance and have not yet identified a source. There have been no confirmed reports of fire, smoke, or explosions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Columbia, South Carolina: Earthquake, explosion or thunder? Loud boom leaves people confused

Witness reports

Social media quickly filled with accounts from residents who said they heard a loud boom and felt buildings shake across Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts.

One resident wrote on Facebook, "Did anybody else feel that explosion house shaking about 18 minutes ago in the Rhode Island area?"

Another added, "Very loud explosion heard here in Brighton (Boston) and reported by others in Medford, the Cape, Rhode Island...rattled windows etc."

A third person reported, "Widespread multiple reports of explosion type sound and vibrations throughout the state of Rhode Island and stretching All over the Northeast. No confirmed reports by any agency at this time of any cause."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another commented, "All the way to Coventry and even in Boston. Felt and heard it. It wasn’t local. I wonder if we’re being bombed."

Another person wrote, "I’m in Johnston And my house shook! Very loud."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON