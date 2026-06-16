Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Emergency crews responded. Follow live updates from Kern County.
A B-52 Stratofortress crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday morning. Follow live updates as crews respond.
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber with the United States Air Force crashed after takeoff at the Edwards Air Force Base in California. The Edwards Air Force Base confirmed the crash in an update on X. ...Read More
"A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20am," the base said. "Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available."
No further details about the crash were released.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:36:08 am
Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: A B-52 bomber costs over $84 million
The B-52 bomber that crashed Monday afternoon is manufactured by aircraft maker Boeing and costs over $84 million per unit.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:31:57 am
Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Details of injuries and damage unclear
As of now, officials have not released details on injuries as the emergency response continues. The B-52 bomber can carry two pilots and up to five crew members at a time. Details of how many were on board at the time of the crash Monday have not yet been released.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:22:44 am
Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Base shares details of response
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:18:16 am
Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Videos show emergency response in Kern County