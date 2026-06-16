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Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down

By Shamik Banerjee
Jun 16, 2026 01:36:09 am IST

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Emergency crews responded. Follow live updates from Kern County.

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Summary

A B-52 Stratofortress crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday morning. Follow live updates as crews respond.

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber named "Diamond Lil" is displayed on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy. (Representational)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber with the United States Air Force crashed after takeoff at the Edwards Air Force Base in ​California. The Edwards Air Force Base confirmed the crash in an update on X. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:36:08 am

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: A B-52 bomber costs over $84 million

    The B-52 bomber that crashed Monday afternoon is manufactured by aircraft maker Boeing and costs over $84 million per unit.

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:31:57 am

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Details of injuries and damage unclear

    As of now, officials have not released details on injuries as the emergency response continues. The B-52 bomber can carry two pilots and up to five crew members at a time. Details of how many were on board at the time of the crash Monday have not yet been released.

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:22:44 am

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Base shares details of response

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 01:18:16 am

    Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Videos show emergency response in Kern County

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