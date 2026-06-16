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Eight feared dead as US bomber crashes in California: military

Eight feared dead as US bomber crashes in California: military

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 04:15 am IST
AFP |
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All eight people aboard a US B-52 bomber that crashed in California on Monday are feared dead, Edwards Air Force Base said, with pictures from the scene showing the aftermath of a large fire that appeared to have destroyed the aircraft.

Eight feared dead as US bomber crashes in California: military

The crash happened around lunchtime at the base, a major operations center for the US military around 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

"An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after takeoff at 11.20 am . Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable," said a statement from Edwards Air Force Base.

"Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the statement said, adding that the crash was under investigation.

The airfield was closed and all inbound aircraft were being diverted, the base said on social media.

"All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations."

The plane is usually crewed by five people: an aircraft commander, a pilot, a radar navigator, a navigator and an electronic warfare officer, according to a US Air Force fact sheet on the plane.

With a combat range of up to 8,800 miles, the plane is capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

The United States has deployed the aircraft in conflicts in Vietnam, the Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan, and most recently in Iran.

hg/md

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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