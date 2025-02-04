Elon Musk ‘can’t’ and ‘won’t' do anything without approval, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that billionaire Elon Musk, who was now in-charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), would only work with the administration's approval, reported AFP. Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump(AP/File)

Trump also said at the White House that Musk would not be allowed to decide on situations where there was conflict.

"Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval, and we'll give him the approval, where appropriate; where not appropriate, we won't. But he reports in," Trump said.

Donald Trump added, "If there's a conflict, then we won't let him get near it. But he does have a good, natural instinct. He's got a team of very talented people."

On Monday, Donald Trump's administration announced that Musk would be considered a “special government employee” which would allow him to continue his role as a private businessman while also working with the government.

Under the law a special government employee does not receive a salary. They are also supposed to be appointed to their positions for a maximum of 130 days. However, Trump has not himself specified how long Musk's special tenure will be.

Elon Musk has expressed his intent to dismantle the USAID (US Agency for International Development) characterising them as a left-wing organisation unaccountable to the White House. Trump has also expressed support for this move.

A government ethics professor at the Washington University School of Law told Reuters that another perk of being a special employee was the ability to avoid making public financial disclosures.

"If they do not make public his financial disclosure, it may make it impossible for the public and nongovernmental organizations and journalists to hold him and the government accountable and make sure he does not participate in matters where he has conflicts," she said.