Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk ‘can’t’ and ‘won’t' do anything without approval, says Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 01:57 PM IST

Donald Trump also said at the White House that Elon Musk would not be allowed to decide on situations where there was conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that billionaire Elon Musk, who was now in-charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), would only work with the administration's approval, reported AFP.

Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump(AP/File)
Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump(AP/File)

Trump also said at the White House that Musk would not be allowed to decide on situations where there was conflict.

Also Read: Marco Rubio takes over as USAID's acting head amid Elon Musk’s ‘shut down’ threat

"Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval, and we'll give him the approval, where appropriate; where not appropriate, we won't. But he reports in," Trump said.

Donald Trump added, "If there's a conflict, then we won't let him get near it. But he does have a good, natural instinct. He's got a team of very talented people."

On Monday, Donald Trump's administration announced that Musk would be considered a “special government employee” which would allow him to continue his role as a private businessman while also working with the government.

Also Read: USAID officials at loggerheads with Elon Musk's DOGE over system access, sent on leave

Under the law a special government employee does not receive a salary. They are also supposed to be appointed to their positions for a maximum of 130 days. However, Trump has not himself specified how long Musk's special tenure will be.

Also Read: Musk fires back after Reddit users call for public execution of DOGE staff in violent posts, ‘They have broken the law’

Elon Musk has expressed his intent to dismantle the USAID (US Agency for International Development) characterising them as a left-wing organisation unaccountable to the White House. Trump has also expressed support for this move.

A government ethics professor at the Washington University School of Law told Reuters that another perk of being a special employee was the ability to avoid making public financial disclosures.

"If they do not make public his financial disclosure, it may make it impossible for the public and nongovernmental organizations and journalists to hold him and the government accountable and make sure he does not participate in matters where he has conflicts," she said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On