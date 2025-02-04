Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Musk fires back after Reddit users call for public execution of DOGE staff in violent posts, ‘They have broken the law’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 04, 2025 11:36 AM IST

Elon Musk has shared a post that has exposed comments on a Reddit page calling for the “public execution of the DOGE software developers.”

Elon Musk has shared a post that has exposed comments on a Reddit page calling for the “public execution of the DOGE software developers.” Screenshots of the Reddit page titled WhitePeopleTwitter revealed inappropriate comments posted by various users.

Elon Musk fires back after Reddit users call for public execution of DOGE staff in violent posts (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Elon Musk fires back after Reddit users call for public execution of DOGE staff in violent posts (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The description on the page reads, ‘Muskrat’s DOGE Henchmen have been identified.’ One comment on the page says, ‘Their names?! Drag their fuc*** bodies, cuz. Time to drop the mitts.” Another reads, “I’ll say it. This nazi stooge needs to be shot.” “It’s time to do more than dragging names, let’s drag their necks up by a large coil of rope,” reads one comment. Many other similar remarks have been posted on the page.

The screenshots were shared by the X account ‘Reddit Lies.’ Sharing the post, Musk wrote, “They have broken the law.”

The Reddit page appears to have been banned at present. A note on the page says, “This subreddit has been temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content. Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit’s platform-wide Rules. It will reopen in 72 hours, during which Reddit will support moderators and provide resources to keep Reddit a healthy place for discussion and debate.”

US Attorney vows to protect Elon Musk and his staff

In response to attacks on DOGE and Musk, interim US Attorney Ed Martin has vowed to protect the Tesla boss and his staff. The US Attorney for the District of Columbia threatened to take legal action against people to get in the way of Musk and his team, who are now taking over offices and demanding access to sensitive data in an attempt to cut down government spending.

“I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” Martin wrote in a letter to Musk.

“Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people,” he added.

The names of DOGE staff surfaced online after being identified in a WIRED magazine story about Musk’s government takeover. Musk and his staff have seized control of the federal payment system and key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management in recent days. Musk has also said that he would shut down the US Agency for International Development, which is known to provide billions in humanitarian support across the world.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On