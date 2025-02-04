Musk fires back after Reddit users call for public execution of DOGE staff in violent posts, ‘They have broken the law’

Elon Musk has shared a post that has exposed comments on a Reddit page calling for the “public execution of the DOGE software developers.” Screenshots of the Reddit page titled WhitePeopleTwitter revealed inappropriate comments posted by various users. Elon Musk fires back after Reddit users call for public execution of DOGE staff in violent posts (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The description on the page reads, ‘Muskrat’s DOGE Henchmen have been identified.’ One comment on the page says, ‘Their names?! Drag their fuc*** bodies, cuz. Time to drop the mitts.” Another reads, “I’ll say it. This nazi stooge needs to be shot.” “It’s time to do more than dragging names, let’s drag their necks up by a large coil of rope,” reads one comment. Many other similar remarks have been posted on the page.

The screenshots were shared by the X account ‘Reddit Lies.’ Sharing the post, Musk wrote, “They have broken the law.”

The Reddit page appears to have been banned at present. A note on the page says, “This subreddit has been temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content. Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit’s platform-wide Rules. It will reopen in 72 hours, during which Reddit will support moderators and provide resources to keep Reddit a healthy place for discussion and debate.”

US Attorney vows to protect Elon Musk and his staff

In response to attacks on DOGE and Musk, interim US Attorney Ed Martin has vowed to protect the Tesla boss and his staff. The US Attorney for the District of Columbia threatened to take legal action against people to get in the way of Musk and his team, who are now taking over offices and demanding access to sensitive data in an attempt to cut down government spending.

“I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” Martin wrote in a letter to Musk.

“Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people,” he added.

The names of DOGE staff surfaced online after being identified in a WIRED magazine story about Musk’s government takeover. Musk and his staff have seized control of the federal payment system and key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management in recent days. Musk has also said that he would shut down the US Agency for International Development, which is known to provide billions in humanitarian support across the world.