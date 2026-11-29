Elon Musk believes the future of AI-powered businesses will not depend on a single super-intelligent chatbot doing everything. Instead, he wants users to build teams of specialised AI agents, each with a clearly defined responsibility and a manager bot overseeing their activities.

Elon Musk has suggested people to organize Grok Bots like employees, assigning agents tasks such as research, fact-checking and social media management. (REUTERS) more less

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In a post on X on November 28, Musk advised users of Grok Bots to organise their AI agents much like a conventional company, assigning different roles to different bots rather than expecting one agent to handle an overwhelming number of tasks.

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"When using Grok Bots, it is important to create Bots with specialized roles, just like a human company. You can then have a manager bot oversee and coordinate their work," Musk wrote.

He added that overloading a single bot with too many responsibilities could lead to mistakes and incomplete work, drawing a comparison with human employees who struggle when given an excessive workload.

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{{^usCountry}} The comments offer a glimpse into Musk's vision of AI-powered organisations, where a relatively small human workforce could coordinate a much larger network of autonomous digital workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments offer a glimpse into Musk's vision of AI-powered organisations, where a relatively small human workforce could coordinate a much larger network of autonomous digital workers. {{/usCountry}}

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Musk's post draws mixed reactions

Meanwhile, several people reacted in the comment section of Musk's post, which has received over 6.9 million views so far.

“Great, now my bots need an HR department,” one person said.

“The manager bot takes all the credit,” another wrote, while the third user stated, “Grok Bot is my employee of the Year!”

“Not true. The bots are still dumber than ever. Even with specialized roles, they burn their credits and forget their roles and rules,” a fourth person said.

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“This is what I have been trying to tell people. The bots are as smart or dumb as you make them,” a fifth user commented.

Musk has been building towards this vision for months

Musk has been gradually outlining this vision for Grok Bots over the past few months.

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On September 29, he announced that Grok Bots could collaborate as a team. On November 19, he had expanded on the idea, declaring that users could potentially build an entire company powered by Grok Bots. He also encouraged people to think of an individual bot as "a really smart employee".

Grok bots are being designed to function like digital employees

For those unfamiliar with Grok Bot, the concept goes beyond that of a conventional chatbot. Introduced in beta in August 2026, the platform is built around autonomous AI agents designed to perform tasks rather than simply respond to questions.

These agents can operate through their own cloud-based computers, navigate websites and applications, retain information across sessions and execute assignments involving multiple steps.

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The ability to organise several agents into a team adds another dimension to this approach. Instead of relying on one bot to manage an entire business process, users can assign different responsibilities to individual agents and have them collaborate towards a shared goal.

Some users have experimented with teams comprising dozens of bots. In these arrangements, one agent takes on the role of a chief of staff, while others specialise in activities such as research, fact-checking, social media management and website operations.

One particularly creative example involves a user assigning characters from the popular television series The Office to different AI agents. Michael Scott was given the managerial role, while Dwight was assigned fact-checking duties.

Although the setup may sound humorous, it illustrates the underlying principle of Musk's proposal: AI agents could become more effective when they operate within clearly defined roles rather than being expected to handle everything independently.