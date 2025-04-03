Tesla logo ‘upside down’ meme viral, it looks like…

Several social media users are sharing a Tesla logo ‘upside down’ meme claiming that the stylized ‘T’ when upturned looks like a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood. A TikTok user, @thedisciplinedfatkid, first shared the observation on March 31. He urged his followers to take a closer look as he flipped the Tesla logo, adding that it bears a starting resemblance to the pointed hood of the KKK ensemble. Ku Klux Klan is an extremist supremacist group. Tesla 'upside down' meme is going viral(X/@charlotte_402 and AFP)

The Tesla logo is a nod to Nikola Tesla. It features a ‘T’ - like cross-section of an electric motor.

Read More: US consumers to bear brunt of Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Here's what could get expensive

In a 15-second clip, the TikToker @thedisciplinedfatkid told his viewers that they will ‘never unsee this’ before flipping the Tesla logo upside down and pointing out that it looks a lot like the hood of a KKK robe.

Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote: “Everyone’s talking about the Tesla logo upside down, and now no one can unsee the Klan.”

“Bro somebody said that the Tesla emblem upside down is the a KKK face covering and I just can’t unsee it breh 🤣…” another person added.

“The Tesla logo upside down…ring any bells 🤔” a third one posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The TikToker posted his observation a day after popular rapper and vocal Donald Trump supporter Kanye West dressed up in a black KKK-like ensemble for his interview with DJ Akademiks. The Grammy winner also wore a swastika locket.

Read More: Did Trump really say he ‘saw Lee Iacocca on TV today’? Here's the truth

The Tesla ‘upside down’ memes are going viral as the Elon Musk-led company is facing widespread protests across the US. These demonstrations are mostly against the tech billionaire, who is tasked with cost-cutting under the Trump administration. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief has slashed funding to several government agencies since taking the post of a special adviser.