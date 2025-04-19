Elon Musk under federal investigation? Talk show host makes big claim

Popular American talk show host David Pakman claimed that President Donald Trump's billionaire ally, Elon Musk, is ‘now under federal investigation’. In a YouTube video released on his channel on Thursday, the 41-year-old said that ‘multiple agencies’ are after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, attends a cabinet meeting at the White House (REUTERS)

Pakman starts his video by calling Musk a ‘tech billionaire meme troll self-declared free speech warrior’. The host adds that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against the Tesla CEO ‘for failing to timely to make timely disclosures regarding his acquisition of Twitter stock in 2022’.

SEC going after Musk

“Now, according to the SEC, Musk crossed owning 5% of Twitter on March 14, 2022. He didn't file the disclosure until April 4, and that delay allowed him to buy additional shares at artificially low prices, saving 150 million dollars,” David Pakman says.

Only last month, US District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan rejected Elon Musk's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming he defrauded former Twitter shareholders by failing to disclose his initial investment.

GAO probing DOGE

Pakman then brings up the Government Accountability Office (GAO). “They are launching an investigation into recent changes at the SEC, particularly those that were influenced by DOGE, meaning in a way by Elon Musk himself. This probe comes after concerns were raised about staff reductions, consolidation of operations, curtailing enforcement powers at the SEC, and all of it is part of this broader effort under Trump and Musk to just shrink, downsize, and neuter the federal government,” the talk show host says.

David Pakman's claim comes days after Wired cited sources and records to report that Musk's DOGE is being audited by the GAO over their access to and use of sensitive government data.

The 41-year-old also talks about Senator Gene Shaheen introducing a ‘legislation aimed at preventing conflicts of interest by banning government contracts and grants’.

David Pakman's video has gone viral. Titled 'IT'S HAPPENING: Elon Musk hit with FEDERAL INVESTIGATION', it has been viewed over 214,000 times withing three hours.