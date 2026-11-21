Billionaire Elon Musk is investing in the development of one or two islands in the Philippines, according to the country's ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez says Elon Musk is developing one or two islands in the Philippines, without disclosing their locations. (REUTERS) more less

Speaking to ANC on Thursday, Romualdez revealed that Musk has been visiting the Southeast Asian nation quietly and has a personal interest in developing properties there.

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The ambassador's remarks came after Musk arrived in Manila on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time, shortly after US President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to the Philippines. According to The Inquirer, Musk did not participate in Trump's official engagements and reportedly waited at the airport before joining the President on his journey to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Elon Musk's growing interest in the Philippines

Discussing the billionaire's visits, Romualdez said Musk frequently travels to the country without attracting much public attention.

"From what I'm told, Elon Musk comes here quietly very often because he has one or two islands, I'm told, that he's developing," the ambassador told ANC.

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{{^usCountry}} He also described Musk as someone who has developed a strong interest in the country, adding that he “loves the Philippines” and that “the richest man in the world is actually very interested in the Philippines”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also described Musk as someone who has developed a strong interest in the country, adding that he “loves the Philippines” and that “the richest man in the world is actually very interested in the Philippines”. {{/usCountry}}

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Romualdez did not reveal the locations of the islands or provide details about the projects planned there. Foreign individuals are generally prohibited from directly owning land in the Philippines, although the country's constitution provides certain limited exceptions.

Musk already has commercial operations in the country through Starlink, the satellite-based internet service operated by SpaceX. The ambassador believes the billionaire's interest could encourage further American investment.

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Philippines defends proposed US technology partnership

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Romualdez also addressed concerns surrounding a proposed technology agreement between Manila and Washington known as Pax Silica. The US-led initiative focuses on strengthening supply chains involving semiconductors and mineral processing.

Under the proposal, a semiconductor manufacturing hub is planned for Capas, in Tarlac province. However, the move has faced criticism over transparency, environmental concerns and the possibility of displacing Indigenous communities.

Rejecting allegations that the government was compromising national interests, Romualdez insisted: "It has to benefit us. No leader or responsible administration will sell out the country. You can go to jail for that one... We are not selling out the country. I can tell you that very frankly."

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He added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had made clear that the proposed arrangement would be transparent, insisting, "This is not a secret deal that we have."

The ambassador also dismissed suggestions that the planned facility would accommodate data centres, saying: “There was never any conversation about data centres, for instance.”

Indigenous community raises concerns over project

The proposed development has attracted scrutiny because of its potential impact on local residents and Indigenous communities.

According to Human Rights Watch, the planned hub would occupy approximately 1,618 hectares within New Clark City, a government-developed complex. The government would provide the land, while investors, including American companies, would finance the necessary infrastructure.

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The rights organisation also reported that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority had offered affected farmers compensation of 300,000 pesos per hectare, equivalent to approximately £3,500. However, some farmers reportedly opposed accepting the offer.

In a statement released on November 16, Human Rights Watch raised concerns that authorities had seemingly failed to secure the free, prior and informed consent of the Aeta people, an Indigenous community with longstanding ties to the area.

Although the two governments have yet to finalise the Pax Silica agreement, Romualdez said there was "no real immediate rush" to complete negotiations. He nevertheless expressed confidence in the initiative, adding: "but we want to finish it, because it's good for the country."