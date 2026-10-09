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Musk's SpaceX wants Starlink to become a major US mobile carrier: How new deal could bring a change for users

SpaceX has agreed to acquire nationwide low-band spectrum from Grain Management, aiming to combine it with Starlink.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 07:40:38 IST
By Asmi
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SpaceX is moving to challenge traditional US wireless carriers with a new spectrum acquisition agreement that could help its Starlink satellite service deliver mobile connectivity across the country, including in areas where conventional cellular networks struggle to reach.

Elon Musk's SpaceX takes on US telecom giants with Starlink Mobile expansion. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk's SpaceX takes on US telecom giants with Starlink Mobile expansion. (REUTERS)

The company announced on October 8 that it had agreed to acquire a nationwide portfolio of low-band spectrum licenses, a move it says will help Starlink Mobile become a major mobile carrier in the United States. The agreement covers up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band, according to SpaceX's announcement.

Deep Dive

Why does SpaceX want low-band spectrum for Starlink Mobile?

Low-band signals can travel longer distances and penetrate obstacles such as walls more effectively than higher-frequency signals. SpaceX says the spectrum could help improve connectivity where satellite-to-phone signals face obstacles, including indoors.

Does SpaceX's spectrum deal mean Starlink Mobile already has nationwide coverage?

No. The agreement still requires final FCC approval, and nationwide service is not yet guaranteed. Coverage will depend on network deployment, compatible devices and the capacity of the satellite and terrestrial systems.

Will SpaceX's spectrum deal make Starlink Mobile cheaper or faster for every user?

The deal alone does not guarantee lower bills or faster speeds for every user. SpaceX has not established those outcomes in its announcement.
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The transaction still requires final approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

How the spectrum deal could change Starlink Mobile

Low-band spectrum is particularly valuable for mobile communications because signals can travel longer distances and penetrate obstacles such as walls more effectively than higher-frequency signals.

SpaceX said the new spectrum would address a key technical gap in its Starlink Mobile service by improving connectivity in places where satellite-to-phone signals may face obstacles, including inside buildings.

The company plans to combine its new terrestrial spectrum with its existing global 2 GHz mid-band spectrum and satellite network. The resulting architecture would integrate satellite connectivity with terrestrial infrastructure, potentially allowing compatible devices to connect across a broader range of locations.

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In its October 8 announcement, SpaceX said the combination would help Starlink Mobile establish itself as a major US mobile carrier.

However, the agreement does not mean that nationwide service with uninterrupted high-speed coverage is already available. The actual experience will depend on regulatory approval, network deployment, device compatibility and the capacity of the satellite and terrestrial systems.

SpaceX takes aim at traditional telecom companies

The agreement strengthens SpaceX's ambitions to compete with established US carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

The deal involves spectrum from investment firm Grain Management. The low-band frequencies could help SpaceX overcome some of the limitations of relying exclusively on satellites for mobile connectivity.

The development also comes as SpaceX expands its direct-to-device capabilities and invests in its next-generation satellite constellation. The company has positioned satellite connectivity as a way to extend coverage to areas underserved by conventional networks.

Traditional telecom operators, meanwhile, have been exploring partnerships with satellite providers to improve coverage in remote locations. SpaceX's latest move could increase competition between those partnership-based models and a more integrated satellite-and-terrestrial network.

What it could mean for consumers

For US mobile users, the longer-term promise is better connectivity in rural areas, cellular dead zones and locations where signals struggle to penetrate buildings.

But the spectrum agreement alone does not guarantee lower mobile bills, faster speeds for every user or immediate nationwide availability. SpaceX has not established those outcomes in its announcement.

The next major milestone is final FCC approval, followed by the deployment needed to turn the spectrum rights and satellite infrastructure into a functioning mobile service.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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