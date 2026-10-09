Musk's SpaceX wants Starlink to become a major US mobile carrier: How new deal could bring a change for users

SpaceX is moving to challenge traditional US wireless carriers with a new spectrum acquisition agreement that could help its Starlink satellite service deliver mobile connectivity across the country, including in areas where conventional cellular networks struggle to reach.

Elon Musk's SpaceX takes on US telecom giants with Starlink Mobile expansion. (REUTERS)

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The company announced on October 8 that it had agreed to acquire a nationwide portfolio of low-band spectrum licenses, a move it says will help Starlink Mobile become a major mobile carrier in the United States. The agreement covers up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band, according to SpaceX's announcement.

Deep Dive Why does SpaceX want low-band spectrum for Starlink Mobile? Low-band signals can travel longer distances and penetrate obstacles such as walls more effectively than higher-frequency signals. SpaceX says the spectrum could help improve connectivity where satellite-to-phone signals face obstacles, including indoors. Does SpaceX's spectrum deal mean Starlink Mobile already has nationwide coverage? No. The agreement still requires final FCC approval, and nationwide service is not yet guaranteed. Coverage will depend on network deployment, compatible devices and the capacity of the satellite and terrestrial systems. Will SpaceX's spectrum deal make Starlink Mobile cheaper or faster for every user? The deal alone does not guarantee lower bills or faster speeds for every user. SpaceX has not established those outcomes in its announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} The deal marks a significant step in SpaceX's push beyond satellite broadband towards a more direct role in the mobile telecommunications market. The company said the newly acquired spectrum, combined with its next-generation Starlink satellite constellation, would help provide high-speed mobile broadband to Americans regardless of their location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deal marks a significant step in SpaceX's push beyond satellite broadband towards a more direct role in the mobile telecommunications market. The company said the newly acquired spectrum, combined with its next-generation Starlink satellite constellation, would help provide high-speed mobile broadband to Americans regardless of their location. {{/usCountry}}

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The transaction still requires final approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

How the spectrum deal could change Starlink Mobile

Low-band spectrum is particularly valuable for mobile communications because signals can travel longer distances and penetrate obstacles such as walls more effectively than higher-frequency signals.

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SpaceX said the new spectrum would address a key technical gap in its Starlink Mobile service by improving connectivity in places where satellite-to-phone signals may face obstacles, including inside buildings.

The company plans to combine its new terrestrial spectrum with its existing global 2 GHz mid-band spectrum and satellite network. The resulting architecture would integrate satellite connectivity with terrestrial infrastructure, potentially allowing compatible devices to connect across a broader range of locations.

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In its October 8 announcement, SpaceX said the combination would help Starlink Mobile establish itself as a major US mobile carrier.

However, the agreement does not mean that nationwide service with uninterrupted high-speed coverage is already available. The actual experience will depend on regulatory approval, network deployment, device compatibility and the capacity of the satellite and terrestrial systems.

SpaceX takes aim at traditional telecom companies

The agreement strengthens SpaceX's ambitions to compete with established US carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

The deal involves spectrum from investment firm Grain Management. The low-band frequencies could help SpaceX overcome some of the limitations of relying exclusively on satellites for mobile connectivity.

The development also comes as SpaceX expands its direct-to-device capabilities and invests in its next-generation satellite constellation. The company has positioned satellite connectivity as a way to extend coverage to areas underserved by conventional networks.

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Traditional telecom operators, meanwhile, have been exploring partnerships with satellite providers to improve coverage in remote locations. SpaceX's latest move could increase competition between those partnership-based models and a more integrated satellite-and-terrestrial network.

What it could mean for consumers

For US mobile users, the longer-term promise is better connectivity in rural areas, cellular dead zones and locations where signals struggle to penetrate buildings.

But the spectrum agreement alone does not guarantee lower mobile bills, faster speeds for every user or immediate nationwide availability. SpaceX has not established those outcomes in its announcement.

The next major milestone is final FCC approval, followed by the deployment needed to turn the spectrum rights and satellite infrastructure into a functioning mobile service.

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