Saudi Arabia airport attacks: US warns citizens of flight disruptions, tightens employee travel rules in Riyadh
Following attacks on Riyadh’s Airport, the US Mission in Saudi warned Americans of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has warned American citizens of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions after attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, urging travelers to exercise heightened vigilance amid the risk of an escalation in the regional conflict.
In a security alert issued on October 8, 2026, the US Embassy said it was aware of attacks on the airport and highlighted the threat posed by Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilian airports. The mission advised US citizens to avoid travel near the Yemen border and follow official alerts issued by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense.
The warning comes with the US State Department’s travel advisory for Saudi Arabia at Level 3, which means Americans are advised to reconsider travel to the country.
Deep Dive
Travelers warned of flight cancellations and airspace closures
The US Mission has urged travelers to check their flight departure status directly with their airlines and the airport, given the possibility of operational disruptions.
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“US citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the alert said.
Travelers whose journeys are affected have been advised to contact their airlines directly for information on flight changes. The embassy has also urged Americans to monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence.
The alert advises people to stay away from glass doors and windows, as well as fallen debris, in the event of an aerial attack. Travelers have also been told to keep their mobile phones charged and remain alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.
The mission said regular and emergency consular services for US citizens remained available.
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New restrictions for US government employees
The security alert also announced additional travel restrictions for US government employees working in Saudi Arabia.
Employees now require special authorization to use King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. They are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border because of safety risks.
Special authorization is also required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The restrictions apply to US government employees working in Saudi Arabia and should not be confused with a blanket travel ban on all American citizens visiting the listed locations.
What travelers should do
The US Mission has advised American citizens to review the State Department’s travel advisories for both Saudi Arabia and Yemen and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). The program provides security updates and allows US diplomatic missions to contact registered travelers during emergencies.
The embassy has also urged Americans to keep emergency contact details accessible and follow instructions from local authorities as the security situation develops.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More