Elon Musk's two-word response to $100 million Odyssey remake proposal sparks buzz after Christopher Nolan's epic

Elon Musk has sparked fresh chatter online with a widely shared response to a proposal for a new adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey. The billionaire replied, "I'm down," after an X user suggested he fund a $100 million version of the ancient Greek epic directed by Mel Gibson.

Elon Musk replied, "I'm down," after an X user suggested he fund a $100 million version of the ancient Greek epic directed by Mel Gibson. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The online discussion arrives only days after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened to a strong global box office performance, reportedly earning $265 million worldwide. Nolan's adaptation, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, has generated praise for its visuals while also attracting criticism over casting choices and historical interpretation.

Also read: The Odyssey worldwide box office: $264 million start is Christopher Nolan's best ever; beat Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight

What sparked Musk's response?

An X user, @martianwyrdlord, wrote that he wanted Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to produce a version of The Odyssey featuring historically accurate ships, weapons and armour. The post also suggested using Homer's original text, performed entirely in Homeric Greek.

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{{^usCountry}} Musk simply replied, "I'm down." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Musk simply replied, "I'm down." {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, creator Heavy Pulp released a three-minute AI-generated sequence inspired by Homer's epic using Grok Imagine's video generation tools.

Musk replied to the video saying, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”

Also read: Where can you see Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in 70mm IMAX? Here are the locations

Why is 'The Odyssey' generating criticism?

Christopher Nolan's adaptation has become one of the year's most discussed films, extending conversations far beyond its box office performance.

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According to the BBC, much of the debate has centred on casting decisions and the movie's "historical wrong" adaptation. Conservatives also questioned the inclusion of trans actor Elliot Page and rapper Travis Scott. Elon Musk previously joined criticism surrounding the casting discussion on social media.

Some conservative commentators criticised Nolan's decision to cast Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh had previously commented, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.'”

Walsh continued and wrote, “But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward.”

To that, Musk replied, “True.” Additionally, he posted on X that he believes Nolan is altering the races of characters in "The Odyssey" because he "wants the awards."