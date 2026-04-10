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Elon Musk's xAI sues US' Colorado over state's new AI law

The company says the law would force it to alter its flagship AI model, Grok, to reflect the state's views on diversity rather than being objective.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:11 am IST
Reuters |
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xAI filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block Colorado from enforcing a new law regulating artificial intelligence systems, escalating a fight over whether oversight should be handled by states or by Washington.

xAI, which recently merged with SpaceX, is seeking a court declaration that the law is unconstitutional and an injunction blocking its enforcement.(Representational Photo/AFP)

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado, challenges Senate Bill 24-205, which is scheduled to take effect on June 30. The law imposes disclosure and risk-mitigation requirements on developers of so‑called "high‑risk" AI systems used in decisions involving employment, housing, education, health care and financial services.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm said the law violates the First Amendment by restricting how developers design AI systems and compelling speech on contentious public issues.

The company says the law would force it to alter its flagship AI model, Grok, to reflect the state's views on diversity and discrimination rather than being objective.

"Government regulation that is applied at the state level in a patchwork across the country can have the effect to hamper innovation and deter competition in an open market," xAI said.

 
regulation lawsuit artificial intelligence colorado united states elon musk
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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