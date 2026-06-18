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Enterprise tornado: Twister on the ground in Coffee County, scary time-lapse video emerges; watch
A tornado touched down near Enterprise, Alabama, on Wednesday. A tornado warning remained in effect until 4:45pm CDT.
Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 03:11 am IST
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A tornado was on the ground in Enterprise, in Coffee County Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. The twister was spotted by multiple storm chasers on the ground as southwestern Dale County and southeastern Coffee County were placed under a tornado warning till 4:45pm CDT, per the National Weather Service.
A scary time-lapse video of the twister, shrouded in black clouds was shared by storm chaser Jordan Hall. Here's the video:
Here's another video of the tornado shared by meteorologist James Spann.
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