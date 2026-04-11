Eric Swalwell faces major setback as Manhattan DA launches probe amid rape allegations: Key things to know

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Saturday announced that it is looking into a claim of sexual assault involving Rep. Eric Swalwell. This comes a day after CNN revealed that a former staff member of the congressman alleged that he engaged in sexual relations with her when she was not in a position to give consent.

Rep. Eric Swalwell is under investigation by the Manhattan DA's Office due to allegations of sexual assault made by a former staff member regarding non-consensual relations.(AP)

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“We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373,” the DA’s office stated, as per a statement given to CNN. “Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner.”

Meanwhile, Swalwell has strongly refuted the claims of sexual misconduct brought forth by former employees. These allegations became public just prior to the state's important primary on 2 June.

"For nearly 20 years, I have served the public - as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action," he stated.

The first public accusation against Swalwell was reported on Friday in the San Francisco Chronicle. A former staff member described that soon after she began working in his district office located in Castro Valley, Swalwell allegedly made inappropriate remarks, which included soliciting her for sexual favors and sending explicit communications.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Swalwell breaks silence on rape allegations with message for wife: 5 things to know Eric Swalwell rape allegations: What we know as investigation launched {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Swalwell breaks silence on rape allegations with message for wife: 5 things to know Eric Swalwell rape allegations: What we know as investigation launched {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to CNN, a former staff member said that she was heavily intoxicated following a night of drinking with Swalwell in New York City in April 2024, when she awoke to find him engaging in sexual activity with her in his hotel bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to CNN, a former staff member said that she was heavily intoxicated following a night of drinking with Swalwell in New York City in April 2024, when she awoke to find him engaging in sexual activity with her in his hotel bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman recounted to CNN regarding the incident, which she claimed occurred after her employment in Swalwell's office had ended. “He didn’t stop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman recounted to CNN regarding the incident, which she claimed occurred after her employment in Swalwell's office had ended. “He didn’t stop.” {{/usCountry}}

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This woman was among four individuals who reported allegations of misconduct against Swalwell, who is currently campaigning for the position of governor of California.

Swalwell has refuted the allegations in a statement provided to CNN and in a video he shared on social media on Friday evening. The congressman asserted in his statement that “these allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor."

“For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action,” he stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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