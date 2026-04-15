Eric Swalwell kissing video: Forensic report makes bombshell revelation amid rape allegations, ‘adult male in video is…’

A political controversy surrounding Eric Swalwell has intensified after viral videos, allegations from multiple women, and mounting political pressure converged within a short span of time. A forensic report reviewed by Newsweek has added a new dimension to the situation, concluding that footage appearing to show the former California Democratic lawmaker in a hotel room with a woman is authentic.

Forensic analysis finds no signs of manipulation

Forensic report confirms viral video as real while allegations against Swalwell continue to grow.(REUTERS)

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Videos circulating online that appear to show Eric Swalwell kissing a woman in a hotel room have been examined in a forensic report obtained by Newsweek. The analysis concluded that the footage is authentic and not generated or altered using artificial intelligence.

The report, prepared in early January by digital forensics expert Hany Farid who is a computer scientist and leading digital forensics expert, stated that there were “no obvious visual anomalies in either video that would suggest that the videos are AI generated or otherwise manipulated.” It further noted that “a facial biometric analysis is consistent with the conclusion that the adult male in the videos is Representative Eric Swalwell.”

Metadata reviewed as part of the analysis indicated the clips were recorded on an Apple device in Las Vegas at around 5am PT on July 13, 2021. The report added that the resolution was “consistent with a video recorded through the Snapchat application on an iPhone,” as per Newsweek.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Swalwell to keep milking taxpayer-funded pension and gym access despite resigning from Congress What the video shows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Swalwell to keep milking taxpayer-funded pension and gym access despite resigning from Congress What the video shows {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clips, which have spread widely on social media, show a man kissing an unidentified woman in what appears to be a hotel room and the two lying together on a bed. Another person is partially visible in one of the videos, as per Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clips, which have spread widely on social media, show a man kissing an unidentified woman in what appears to be a hotel room and the two lying together on a bed. Another person is partially visible in one of the videos, as per Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Allegations and political fallout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allegations and political fallout {{/usCountry}}

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The emergence of the videos comes alongside serious allegations against Swalwell. Reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN stated that a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on two occasions, including once while she was employed by him.

CNN later reported that three more women have accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages or nude images.

Swalwell has denied all allegations, with his legal representative calling them “a calculated and transparent political hit job.”

As pressure mounted, he suspended his campaign for California governor and later resigned from Congress following calls from lawmakers in both parties for his expulsion.

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Statement from staff condemns behavior

A statement from Swalwell’s Congressional and campaign senior staff also circulated online, strongly criticizing the reports. It read:

“As leaders of teams working for Eric Swalwell, we're horrified by the recent reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle and by CNN. We stand with our former colleague, and the other women who have come forward. We believe you should stand with them, too.”

“The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office and betrays the trust of all Californians. We also understand that we lead teams who need guidance and stability now, more than ever. We are focused on supporting our colleagues during this challenging time,” it added.

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The statement continued:“Any decision of staff members to remain in their roles in the interim should not be viewed as support for Eric Swalwell. We recognize that not everyone-in particular our junior staff - can immediately forfeit their income and benefits without significant personal risk or consequence. Our responsibility now is to them.”

“We, more than he, understand that we have obligations to the people we lead and to the constituents of California's 14th Congressional District. Those of us that remain on staff do so for the sole purpose of ensuring that as many of those obligations are fulfilled as possible,” it concluded.

What happens next

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Amid the ongoing controversy, Gavin Newsom has announced that a special election to replace Swalwell will be held on August 18, 2026.

The situation continues to develop as investigations proceed and more details emerge regarding both the allegations and the viral footage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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