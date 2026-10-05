Eryn Bonner: Did Tempe police shove and punch ASU cheerleader? Arrest footage causes scandal

The July arrest of Arizona State University cheerleader Eryn Bonner had returned to discussion following the release of the bodycam footage where officers of the Tempe Police Department could allegedly be seen shoving the 21-year-old.

The logos of the Arizona State University (R) and the ASU Stunt Devils (R), the school's cheerleading group. (Arizona State University and ASU Stunt Devils on X)

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Bonner, a senior-year student at ASU and a member of the ASU Stunt Devils - the school's cheerleading team, was arrested early in the morning on July 19 in Tempe, Arizona, for allegedly trying to obstruct an arrest. She was charged with alleged disorderly conduct and interfering with the police.

However, the recently released bodycam footage, which purportedly contradicts the version of the Tempe Police Department, has gone viral. Eryn Bonner can be seen in it trying to stop Tempe deputies from detaining another individual on Mill Avenue. The person in question was not identified, nor is it clear what Bonner's relation to them was.

Did Tempe Officers Shove And Punch Eryn Bonner?

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Bonner could be seen approaching the officers during the arrest, saying: “Let him go, let him go.” One of the officers could then be seen shoving Eryn Bonner hard towards the sidewalk. The officer next came and tossed her onto a bicycle as he tried to restrain her. The officer could also allegedly be seen punching Bonner before one of his colleagues came in and put her in handcuffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Bonner could be seen approaching the officers during the arrest, saying: “Let him go, let him go.” One of the officers could then be seen shoving Eryn Bonner hard towards the sidewalk. The officer next came and tossed her onto a bicycle as he tried to restrain her. The officer could also allegedly be seen punching Bonner before one of his colleagues came in and put her in handcuffs. {{/usCountry}}

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Tempe Police Department initially says Bonner had punched the police officers several times before the shove came. But Bonner's attorney Benjamin Taylor has criticized the actions of the officers.

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This dispute is set to become the central talking point when the case comes up at the Tempe City Court next month. Taylor has also alleged that Bonner suffered significant injuries from the arrest.

The criticism has made the Tempe Police Department to issue a clarification saying that the incident is under administrative review. “Consistent with our policies, this incident is currently under administrative review," the department told the media in a statement. "The video of the incident, along with all other available evidence, will be carefully evaluated as part of that process.”

The next major update in the case will come at the pre-trial conference on November 4.

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Who Is Eryn Bonner?

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Eryn Bonner is a senior-year student at Arizona State University, reportedly in Health Sciences. She has had multiple achievements with the ASU Stunt Devils, including being named in the College STUNT Coaches Association's First Team All-American.