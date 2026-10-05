Did Pete Hegseth use the Nazi eagle at Dept. of War event? Here's the truth amid row over seal

US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, addressed a gathering of cadets at the US Air Force Academy on Saturday, October 3. The 20-minute-long address sparked a major row on social media over the symbolism in the Department of War seal seen on the stage. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gives a State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30. (Getty Images via AFP)

The new Department of War seal, introduced after the 2025 renaming of the department by the Trump administration, features the all the features from the old Department of Defense seal. A bald eagle carrying a shield with 13 alternating red and white pieces is at the center. Below it the eagle are four arrows, symbolizing the four parts of the department.

However, many on social media felt that the seal of the US Department of War that appeared on the stage during Pete Hegseth's Saturday speech resembled the eagle seal used in Nazi Germany.

As opposed to the bald eagle, the national bird of the United States, the Nazi eagle is an imperial German eagle. Instead of the shield on the eagle on the Dept. of War seal, it features a wreath with a swastika inside.

For days after Hegseth's speech on Saturday, discussions continued about the eagle that was put up and whether it was actually the bald eagle on the Department of War seal.

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Did Pete Hegseth really use a Nazi eagle in place of the bald eagle? The US Department of War seal usually appears in color but for the October 3 event, it was created in white over a blue background. It looked similar to the Nazi eagle seal used in Adolf Hitler's Germany, but that is actually not the case.

Though it appears similar, the seal at the US Airforce Academy image is the design approved for the 1947 for the National Military Establishment, which later turned into the Department of Defense. The seal was retained when the department was renamed the Department of War in 2025.

Social media thinks it's A Nazi eagle Social media, however, was convinced that the eagle in question is a Nazi eagle and Pete Hegseth used it deliberately amidst his alleged association with the Nazism. Hundreds of posts were made to that effect.

“Pete Hegseth gives speech echoing Nazi Germany imagery,” wrote one.

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“The subtle difference is, no eagle on any U.S. flags and seals have had the wings line up on a perfectly flat plane, until Hegseth changed it for the new Department of War seal,” added another. “That's squarely Nazi iconography and Hegseth owns this change.”

“I respect Pete Hegseth using the Nazi eagle. World War III is here,” said another. “People need to see that they're no longer hiding their atrocities and hatred against all of humanity.”

“I am looking at two pictures one of Adolph Hitler and a AI made picture of Pete Hegseth? Correct? ” asked one. Are we trying to compare Adolph regime which I compared to the Democrats Socialist Party versus what Pete Hegseth is trying to do with are military and bring it back to the greatness it once was."