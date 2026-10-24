Ethan Klein appeals for privacy after wife Hila reveals alleged affair, says he will exit joint ventures

YouTuber and podcast host Ethan Klein has said he is working to relinquish his ownership and financial interests in businesses he shares with his wife, Hila Klein, after she publicly accused him of having an affair lasting more than six months.

Ethan Klein asks for family privacy after wife Hila alleges he had an affair lasting over six months. (Instagram/ h3h3productions)

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Ethan, who co-hosts the H3 Podcast with Hila, also asked the public to respect his family’s privacy as the couple navigates the fallout from the allegations. In a statement shared on Instagram on October 23, he said he was working with Hila to remove his financial stakes from their podcasts, fashion brand Teddy Fresh, beauty brand Teddy Glow and other joint ventures.

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“I do this in the hope that people can still support Hila and the crew without the concern of enriching me,” Ethan said.

Deep Dive What did Hila Klein allege about Ethan Klein? Hila said Ethan had an affair lasting more than six months and that he had lied to her for months. She said she is navigating separation, co-parenting and the emotional impact while focusing on herself and their three children. Which businesses does Ethan Klein plan to leave? Ethan said he is working to relinquish his ownership and financial interests in ventures he shares with Hila, including the podcasts, Teddy Fresh and Teddy Glow. He said this would allow people to support Hila and the crew without financially benefiting him. Will the H3 Podcast return after its indefinite hiatus? The podcast is on an indefinite hiatus, and its future remains unclear. The crew said it would not continue working with Ethan involved, while Ethan said he believed the team could make a successful show without him.

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement came after Hila publicly accused her husband of infidelity and described the emotional toll of the alleged affair. The couple’s personal crisis has also thrown the future of their podcast into uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement came after Hila publicly accused her husband of infidelity and described the emotional toll of the alleged affair. The couple’s personal crisis has also thrown the future of their podcast into uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

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Hila alleges affair lasted more than six months

In a statement posted on Instagram, Hila said she had sensed that something was wrong and had tried to raise concerns with Ethan but felt dismissed. She alleged that his explanations changed before he eventually admitted to an affair lasting more than six months.

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“I have been fed lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies,” she wrote in the statement.

Hila described feeling betrayed by someone she had trusted for two decades. She said she was now trying to navigate separation, co-parenting and the emotional impact of the situation while focusing on herself and their three children.

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The couple, who have built a following through their YouTube channel h3h3Productions and the H3 Podcast, have been together for about 20 years and married for 14 years.

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Ethan’s public response focused on asking for privacy for his family rather than directly addressing the details of the allegations. He asked people not to contact his relatives seeking comments from him.

H3 Podcast crew says it will not work with Ethan

The controversy has also affected the couple’s business ventures. The H3 Podcast crew said it would no longer work with Ethan involved or profit from his participation, expressing support for Hila.

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“We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way,” the team said in a statement.

The podcast has been placed on an indefinite hiatus, leaving its future unclear as the team works through the developments. Ethan said he believed the crew would be able to make a successful show without him, praising its members as talented and creative.

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His proposed withdrawal from the financial interests he shares with Hila is intended to allow audiences to support her and the crew without financially benefiting him.