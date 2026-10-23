Ethan Klein's affair row: All we know about Tamara Joseph and her first meeting with American-Israeli YouTuber

Ethan Klein is currently dealing with cheating allegations brought forward by his wife, Hila Klein, who says the YouTuber confessed to being unfaithful in a relationship that went on for over half a year. These allegations have triggered considerable online discussion about Tamara Joseph, an animator who works with the H3 Podcast. Hila Klein and Ethan Klein (YouTube)

“I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies,” Hila said in a post on Instagram on October 23.

As people talk about Ethan Klein's cheating allegations, social media users are pointing out Tamara Joseph's seeming lack of presence on the show and her reduced engagement on social platforms alongside other podcast team members. That said, Tamara's potential connection to the situation hasn't been verified, and both Ethan and Hila have chosen not to publicly name who was involved in the alleged infidelity.

The situation has become even more serious following the H3 Podcast's decision to take an indefinite break, with team members announcing they won't be continuing to work alongside Ethan.

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