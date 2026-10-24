Samuel Sey: Christian commentator who backed Trump’s mass deportations detained by ICE in Ohio

Conservative Christian writer Samuel Sey, who has publicly supported US President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Ohio despite not being charged with a crime, as pe The Roys Report. Christian commentator who backed Trump’s mass deportations detained by ICE. (Instagram/ slowtowrite)

Sey, 39, was booked into the Butler County jail, north of Cincinnati, shortly after 3:30 pm on Wednesday, October 21, jail records showed. His status was listed as “Hold for ICE” on Friday, October 23. The reason for his detention was not immediately clear.

Sey’s detention drew attention because of his outspoken support for the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The Christian commentator has argued that deportation is consistent with Christian ethics and criticized people protesting against ICE operations.

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Sey had supported deportations and criticized illegal immigration Born in Ghana, Sey moved to Canada in the 1990s before relocating to the United States in 2022 to marry a woman in Ohio. He had previously said that he did not have permanent residency status and was not authorized to work in the US.

He sought financial support while continuing to write and comment on conservative platforms, including The Daily Wire, World, Turning Point USA, Liberty University’s Falkirk Center and Founders Ministries.

Sey frequently wrote about race and religion, arguing that ideas such as systemic racism, white privilege and critical race theory were incompatible with the Christian gospel. He also opposed Christian nationalists advocating racial segregation.

At the same time, he strongly backed Trump’s mass deportation proposals. “Christian ethics do not denounce deportations. They demand it,” Sey wrote last year, arguing that illegal immigration was a crime and that justice included deportation.

He also cited his mother’s experience of following immigration procedures in Canada as a reason for opposing illegal immigration. He described people protesting ICE as being “influenced by Satan.”

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Supporters call detention a paperwork issue Following reports of his detention, some conservative Christian commentators suggested that the case could involve an administrative misunderstanding.

Allie Beth Stuckey, author of Toxic Empathy, said on X that she could not share all the details but claimed that ICE had not gone to Sey’s home. She described the matter as a “paperwork issue” that was being resolved, according to The Roys Report.

ICE crackdown draws scrutiny over criminal records Sey’s detention comes amid wider debate over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies and the circumstances in which people are held by ICE.

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute, the Trump administration deported about 660,000 people last year. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told The Associated Press that Trump had delivered “the largest reduction in illegal immigration in modern history”.

However, research by the libertarian Cato Institute found that about 7% of ICE detainees had been convicted of a violent crime, while another 7% had traffic violations. More than 65% had no criminal record, according to the study.

The report also noted several high-profile cases in which ICE agents had attempted to deport US citizens.