Samuel Sey: Christian commentator who backed Trump’s mass deportations detained by ICE in Ohio
Samuel Sey, who has defended mass deportations and criticized protests against ICE, was booked into an Ohio jail and listed as held for ICE.
Conservative Christian writer Samuel Sey, who has publicly supported US President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Ohio despite not being charged with a crime, as pe The Roys Report.
Sey, 39, was booked into the Butler County jail, north of Cincinnati, shortly after 3:30 pm on Wednesday, October 21, jail records showed. His status was listed as “Hold for ICE” on Friday, October 23. The reason for his detention was not immediately clear.
Sey’s detention drew attention because of his outspoken support for the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The Christian commentator has argued that deportation is consistent with Christian ethics and criticized people protesting against ICE operations.
Also Read: US citizenship approvals plunge 72%; with staggering 13-month average wait time
Sey had supported deportations and criticized illegal immigration
Born in Ghana, Sey moved to Canada in the 1990s before relocating to the United States in 2022 to marry a woman in Ohio. He had previously said that he did not have permanent residency status and was not authorized to work in the US.
He sought financial support while continuing to write and comment on conservative platforms, including The Daily Wire, World, Turning Point USA, Liberty University’s Falkirk Center and Founders Ministries.
Sey frequently wrote about race and religion, arguing that ideas such as systemic racism, white privilege and critical race theory were incompatible with the Christian gospel. He also opposed Christian nationalists advocating racial segregation.
At the same time, he strongly backed Trump’s mass deportation proposals. “Christian ethics do not denounce deportations. They demand it,” Sey wrote last year, arguing that illegal immigration was a crime and that justice included deportation.
He also cited his mother’s experience of following immigration procedures in Canada as a reason for opposing illegal immigration. He described people protesting ICE as being “influenced by Satan.”
Also Read: US court backs ICE power to hold immigrants without bond as deportation cases proceed
Supporters call detention a paperwork issue
Following reports of his detention, some conservative Christian commentators suggested that the case could involve an administrative misunderstanding.
Allie Beth Stuckey, author of Toxic Empathy, said on X that she could not share all the details but claimed that ICE had not gone to Sey’s home. She described the matter as a “paperwork issue” that was being resolved, according to The Roys Report.
ICE crackdown draws scrutiny over criminal records
Sey’s detention comes amid wider debate over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies and the circumstances in which people are held by ICE.
According to data from the Migration Policy Institute, the Trump administration deported about 660,000 people last year. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told The Associated Press that Trump had delivered “the largest reduction in illegal immigration in modern history”.
However, research by the libertarian Cato Institute found that about 7% of ICE detainees had been convicted of a violent crime, while another 7% had traffic violations. More than 65% had no criminal record, according to the study.
The report also noted several high-profile cases in which ICE agents had attempted to deport US citizens.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More