James Talarico, the former middle school teacher challenging Ken Paxton in Texas Senate race

James Dell Talarico is currently in the spotlight as he runs for a US Senate seat from Texas, challenging Republican candidate and state attorney general Ken Paxton. The race has garnered widespread attention as Texas hasn’t seen an elected Democrat senator since 1988 after Lloyd Bentsen. Talarico will face Paxton on November 3, during the midterm elections. James Talarico is a Democratic Senate candidate from Texas. (REUTERS) Talarico claims to “fight against corruption” and “win power back for working people” as per his election campaign. He has also integrated his Christian beliefs into politics to shape conversations around social justice and equality. Talarico was a former language arts teacher at Rhodes Middle School, San Antonio in Texas. He began his political career in 2018 after he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. A Presbyterian seminarian, Talarico defeated Jasmine Crockett and Ahmad Hassan in the Democratic primary and became a nominee for the Texas Senate seat. James Talarico: Early life, education and family

Deep Dive What are James Talarico’s main healthcare and education priorities? What immigration reforms has James Talarico proposed? What is James Talarico’s position on AI and the Iran conflict?

Talarico was born in May 1989 in Round Rock, Texas. His mother Tamara Talarico raised him after leaving his biological father, who had drinking problems, that led to violence. She later married Mark Talarico who adopted James. James Talarico describes his mom as a “fighter” and credits her as the main inspiration for his life and political career. He is in a long-term relationship with Brianna Menard who he met in the Texas State legislature. Talarico attended Wells Branch Elementary School and graduated from McNeil High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in education policy from Harvard University in 2016. He also earned a Master of Divinity degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary while serving in the Texas House of Representatives. Also Read | When was James Talarico last seen in public? Trump claims ‘bad rumors coming out’ about Democrat Major issues and policies Using his own experience with Type 1 diabetes followed by high costs of insulin, he prioritizes providing an affordable healthcare option to all Americans. Through his campaign website, Talarico also proposes to lower prescription drug prices and strengthen the Affordable Care Act. He has also called for addressing medical debt, protecting reproductive healthcare access and strengthening rural hospitals. Talarico has also worked to lower prescription drug costs in Texas by supporting an insulin cost cap and allowing the state to import cheaper medicines from Canada.

Talarico also proposes raising taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations while providing greater financial support to working families. He proposed expanding the Child Tax Credit and raising the wages for American workers up to $15 per hour. He is also keen on addressing rising housing and grocery costs and repealing the “Trump tariffs”. As a former middle school teacher himself, he made public education an integral part of his political agenda. Talarico supports increased funding for public schools, better teacher pay, early childhood education and improved mental health support for students. In January 2023, he announced a bill proposing a $15,000 pay raise for every teacher in Texas, after mentioning his own financial struggles as a former teacher. He also opposes private school voucher programs that use public funds to pay for private education.