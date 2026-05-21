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EU talks on 'return hubs' migration reform go into second day

EU talks on 'return hubs' migration reform go into second day

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:46 am IST
AFP |
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European Union talks on a migration reform to create so-called "return hubs" outside the bloc broke off without a deal Wednesday, with negotiations set to continue on Thursday, EU sources said.

EU talks on 'return hubs' migration reform go into second day

European lawmakers and countries were expected to agree on a tightening of immigration rules concocted in response to political pressure across the 27-nation EU to curb migration.

Diplomatic sources said only a few unresolved issues needed ironing out mainly around the timeline for implementation.

But governments and parliament representatives decided to reconvene Thursday morning with the hope of reaching a deal then.

"People with no right to stay in the European Union must be returned effectively," EU migration chief Magnus Brunner wrote on social media as talks were underway.

"This is what the new rules will provide: more control over who can come to the EU, who can stay, and who must leave."

Criticised by human rights groups, the measures notably allow for the opening of centres outside the EU's borders to which migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected could be sent.

The European Commission said this month it invited Taliban officials to Brussels for talks on returning migrants to Afghanistan, in a move fraught with practical and ethical concerns.

Austria in May signed a migration deal with Uzbekistan to that end eyeing in particular the deportation of Afghans.

Proponents say return hubs could facilitate the deportation process, hosting migrants with no right to stay in Europe pending repatriation to their home country, and act as a deterrent.

Critics instead point to the hurdles faced by similar projects.

Britain abandoned a scheme to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda, while Italian-run facilities to process migrants in Albania have faced legal challenges and a slow uptake.

cjc-ub/jhb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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