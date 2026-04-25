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EU trade chief seeks 'positive traction' on US steel tariffs

EU trade chief seeks 'positive traction' on US steel tariffs

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 12:31 am IST
AFP |
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The EU is seeking more progress in easing the effects of US steel tariffs, its trade chief Maros Sefcovic said Friday, adding that talks are "going in a positive direction."

EU trade chief seeks 'positive traction' on US steel tariffs

The bloc also wants to align approaches with the United States towards third countries when it comes to steel trade, he added.

With US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, "we agreed to accelerate this work at a technical level," Sefcovic told reporters in Washington where he met with American counterparts.

His comments Friday came after discussions with Lutnick and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. During his visit, he also formalized a critical minerals partnership with Washington.

But key issues remain in the transatlantic trade relationship.

While US President Donald Trump's administration recently simplified how its import tariffs on steel are applied, Sefcovic said: "We still have some issues with the remaining products which are listed."

"It would be very important to have positive traction on this," he added.

"As a next step, we want to launch work with the US on steel ring-fencing, aligning our approaches towards third countries," Sefcovic said.

This would help to build a "defensive mechanism against subsidized steel, against global overcapacities," he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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