Former NYPD officer Sayed Mohassib has admitted to killing Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, in a jail house interview with New York Post. He said that he carried out the attack on orders delivered by his God.

Sayed Mohassib confessed in a jailhouse interview that he stabbed 28-year-old Katie Suarez because “Allah told me to." (Katie Suarez | LinkedIn and Sayed Mohassib | Facebook ) more less

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Mohassib, 27, who faces a second-degree murder charge, allegedly stabbed Suarez, a 28-year-old bank teller, while she was jogging along a waterfront promenade in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, on October 30.

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Suarez was placed on life support and succumbed to her injuries three days later.

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“Allah time to…”

During a brief jailhouse interview at Rikers Island, Mohassib told the publication he had planned the attack after what he described as a religious command. “Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,” Mohassib told The Post.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohassib had initially denied involvement in the stabbing during police questioning, according to The Post. “At first I said that I didn’t do it, but now I’m saying that I did it because Allah told me to,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohassib had initially denied involvement in the stabbing during police questioning, according to The Post. “At first I said that I didn’t do it, but now I’m saying that I did it because Allah told me to,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Post also reported that Mohassib had multiple tattoos on his chest of tigers, Allah and shark.

He initially told the police that he had blacked out he woke up covered in blood with the murder weapon in his hand after the stabbing. He later changed his statement and told the Post, “I got home from work, I got the knife, and I killed her. . . . I went home, I cleaned up.”

He later allegedly admitted to detectives that he discarded the knife used in the attack. Investigators believe the weapon may have ended up in a New Jersey landfill.

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Mohassib's erratic behaviour and employment history

Mohassib’s background has drawn attention because of his short NYPD career. He worked as an NYPD officer for about six weeks in 2022. After the brief stint, he left the department and joined the US Marine Corps.

The Marines also later discharged him after determining he was psychologically unfit.

Three months later he tried to return to the NYPD. Sources told The Post that he appeared dishevelled and behaved erratically. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital after visiting an NYPD facility.

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He later returned to work as a paraprofessional at PS 200 in Bath Beach, the same school district area where the alleged killing occurred.

After the killing, he went for his shift at work. The Post reported that the colleagues noticed changes in his behaviour after the killing. They reportedly observed him talking to himself, speaking incoherently and appearing increasingly unstable. He was also seen in the days after the killing leaving his Brooklyn home wearing only his underwear.

Neighbours also told The Post that Mohassib had changed after returning from a trip to Egypt following his NYPD service. “He came back different. I don’t know what happened.”

According to the publication, his family had also once called 911 after Mohassib threatened to “chop them up.”

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Police arrested Mohassib on November 7 at his Bensonhurst home. He was reportedly wearing a red jacket and showed little emotion during the arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 4.