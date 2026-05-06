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Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's counsel seeks adjournment in Al Qadir case

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's counsel seeks adjournment in Al Qadir case

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Counsel for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday sought an adjournment in the 190 million-pound Al Qadir case, a day before its hearing in the high court, a media report said.

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's counsel seeks adjournment in Al Qadir case

Khan and Bushra, who were sentenced to 14 and seven years in jail respectively in the case last year, had challenged their sentences in the Islamabad High Court . Earlier this week, was set as the date for hearing the appeals against the conviction.

In an application filed before the IHC, Barrister Salman Safdar, Secretary General of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Salman Akram Raja, and Sarmad Muneeb said they were not authorised to argue the main appeals against the conviction, the Dawn newspaper reported.

They said their engagement was limited to arguing applications for suspension of sentence.

The lawyers said that despite repeated efforts, the authorities at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where the former first couple is imprisoned, had not facilitated meetings with the clients to receive instructions or execute fresh powers of attorney.

Khan denied the allegations during the trial, maintaining that neither he nor his wife derived any financial benefit from the trust or related transactions.

Earlier this week, the IHC rejected Khan and Bushra's petitions seeking the suspension of their sentences in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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