Expelled Rep. George Santos launches videos on cameo in bold career move

Former Representative George Santos, recently expelled from the House of Representatives, is taking an unexpected turn in his post-political career by offering personalised videos on Cameo. In a surprising move, Santos, who lost his $174,000 congressional salary recently, is now engaging with supporters through this popular social platform.

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, prior to a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. The US House expelled Santos, ending a brief but sensational turn in national politics by a serial fabulist now under criminal indictment for fraud, theft and lying to the government. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Describing himself as a "former congressional 'Icon'!" on his Cameo page, Santos adds a touch of humor with a "(painted nails emoji)" to showcase his unique personality. The ousted congressman has quickly gained attention by positioning himself under the "political commentators" category.

Initially priced at $75, the personalized videos quickly gained traction, with only 69 slots remaining as of 11:30 a.m. ET. This unexpected career shift follows Santos's expulsion on Friday, marking him as the first Republican ever expelled from the House of Representatives without a felony conviction since the Civil War.

Santos has been mired in controversy since taking office in January, facing allegations of fabricating parts of his biography and resume. Despite an indictment on 23 fraud-related charges, including submitting false financial reports and misusing campaign funds, Santos pleaded not guilty.

After resisting calls to resign and expressing intentions to run for re-election, Santos made a surprising about-face. The House Ethics Committee's scathing report last month likely influenced his decision to forgo re-election plans. The resolution to expel him passed with 311 votes in favor, including 105 Republicans, highlighting the bipartisan nature of the decision.

In response to the expulsion, Santos candidly expressed his disdain for remaining in Congress, stating, "Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place." Despite the tumultuous events, he remains defiant on social media, declaring, "The truth will set me free! [heart emoji, prayer hands emoji]" on X.

