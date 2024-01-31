Exploring how Jon Voight became MAGA’s answer to Taylor Swift

At a recent RNC summit, Donald Trump ally Jack Posobiec said that the Biden administration was using what he called “The Taylor Strategy”, which involved using the pop star to mobilize voters. Or something like that! May God give Donald Trump strength to continue his calling: Jon Voight(AFP)

Maybe the year 2024 was supposed to be the year when people would stop obsessing over Taylor Swift. But instead, the opposite happened. The far right, already angry that a Biden supporter was the most famous pop star in the world, went deeper into the rabbit hole.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Some even came up with crazy conspiracy theories that the singer was part of some secret plot to prevent Trump from returning to power. Others, however, were not concerned, because MAGA had plenty of influential celebrities. Like one of the actors from the 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift searches restored on Elon Musk's X after brief blockage over AI deepfakes

Posobiec had no problem with Swift herself. He just thought she was being exploited by the “machine that’s around her” that wanted to “use the power of her celebrity”.

Don’t worry, MAGA had some pretty famous celebrities, too

“We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side,” conceded Posobiec.

“But you know who we have? We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people — Jon Voight.”

“We have people who can come out and use their audiences,” Posobiec said, urging MAGA supporters to go to Kid Rock and Ted Nugent concerts and maybe even movie premieres for films with Voight.

Trump fans think that Zoolander’s dad will save MAGA from the Swifties

For the record, Voight still gets roles despite his awkward Trump support. Nugent and Kid Rock, not so much, and the same goes for other low-level MAGA celebrities like Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, and Chuck Woolery. Another thing that all of these names have in common is that none of them are popular among the young people that the GOP has almost completely lost, leading to the MAGA breakdowns that are getting both worse and weirder.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's election case remains unaffected after cyberattack hits Georgia's Fulton County

When people heard Posobiec comparing Voight to Swift, there was a lot of laughter. And there were a lot of people pointing out that none of those guys could, as they said nearly 35 years ago, when Voight was in his 50s, “rock the vote.”

There were also some Seinfeld jokes, as Voight had one of the show’s most memorable celebrity appearances.