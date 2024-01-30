Taylor Swift searches restored on Elon Musk's X after brief blockage over AI deepfakes

Swifties can again find Taylor Swift-related information on billionaire Elon Musk-owned X, after the social media network momentarily restricted searches for the American singer following outrage over her explicit AI images. Taylor Swift (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The social media site, formerly known as Twitter, restricted Taylor Swift (34) searches as a temporary measure to address a flood of AI-generated deepfake images that went viral across X, as well as other social media platforms.

“Search has been re-enabled and we will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it,” Joe Benarroch, the head of business operations at X, stated in a statement, as per The Hill.

Earlier when X users tried to search for her name, they got an error notice.

Swift has become the focus of individuals who shared sexually graphic photos generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The issue has alarmed US legislators and others who have battled to control burgeoning AI technologies and the potential consequences ahead of the the 2024 presidential election.

Before X authorities intervened over the weekend, the 12-time Grammy winner's admirers tried to drown out the images by using the #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag and authentic photos of her.

As of Tuesday morning, searching for "Taylor Swift AI" still shows an error message on X.

US lawmakers call for swift legislation to criminalise deepfake images creation

Calling the spread of fake images “appalling” on X (formerly Twitter), US Representative Joe Morelle advocated for immediate action on the matter and passing of the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, a legislation he penned to make non-consensual deepfakes a federal criminal.

Democratic Rep Yvette D Clarke used the similar social media platform to stress that women have been victims of AI for years, adding that creating deepfakes has become more accessible and affordable with technology advancements.

Echoing similar sentiments, Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr in a statement said that it is "clear that AI technology is advancing faster than the necessary guardrails".

"Whether the victim is Taylor Swift or any young person across our country, we need to establish safeguards to combat this alarming trend," he added.

In a previous statement, X had mentioned it is actively removing the images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for spreading them. “We're closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed,” it said.

While Swift has not spoken publicly about the fake images, a Daily Mail report stated that her team is "considering legal action" against the site which published the AI-generated images.

Is Taylor Swift considering legal action against the porn site?

Swift is "furious" over the disgusting violation of her privacy and dignity, the report stated.

Speaking to Daily Mail last weekend, a source close to Swift called the incident “shocking” and sought strict laws to prevent such acts.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the source said.

Last week, several explicit photos were posted to Celeb Jihad that show Swift performing various sexual acts in the stadium and while wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear.