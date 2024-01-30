Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls Taylor Swift's AI images ‘alarming and terrible’: ‘We have to act’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that tech companies need to “move fast” to ensure there is no misuse of artificial intelligence. His comments come after sexually explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift surfaced online. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)

Nadella’s company is a key investor in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. He described the recent images as “alarming and terrible,” and said “guardrails” must be implemented so that AI is not misused.

‘We have to act’

“We have to act. And quite frankly all of us in the tech platform, irrespective of what your standing on any particular issue is. I think we all benefit when the online world is a safe world,” Nadella said, according to a transcript ahead of the NBC Nightly News interview, which will air Tuesday, January 30.

“And so I don’t think anyone would want an online world that is completely not safe for, both for content creators and content consumers,” Nadella added. “So therefore I think it behooves us to move fast on this.”

The Taylor Swift controversy prompted calls for implementation of federal laws that govern the use of AI “deepfake” technology. “I would say two things: One, is again I go back to what I think’s our responsibility, which is all of the guardrails that we need to place around the technology so that there’s more safe content that’s being produced. And there’s a lot to be done and a lot being done there. But it is about global, societal — you know, I’ll say, convergence on certain norms. And we can do — especially when you have law and law enforcement and tech platforms that can come together — I think we can govern a lot more than we think— we give ourselves credit for,” Nadella said in the aftermath of the images being circulated.