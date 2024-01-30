How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cross paths? Here's all you need to know

New details emerge about the early stages of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. The pop sensation and NFL champion went public with their relationship in October 2023, with their recent on-field kiss grabbing headlines after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

Here's the scoop on how the couple's love story unfolded.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Journey

The Swift and Kelce love story began in July 2023, with the NFL star attending her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, his home field with the Kansas City Chiefs. In November 2023, Travis Kelce revealed that after his initial unsuccessful attempt to give her his number, he enlisted the help of those close to Swift to capture her attention.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024 (Getty Images via AFP)

Who played the matchmaker in Swift and Kelce's love story? With mutual friends like actor Miles Teller and the possibility of NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews playing Cupid, the connections run deep. Notably, Andrews had urged Swift to "please try our friend Travis" on her podcast back in August.

From Message to Manhattan

Taylor Swift did eventually reach out to Kelce, and from that point on, things started to blossom. Recounting their initial exchange to WSJ Magazine, Kelce shared, "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Following some back-and-forth communication, the pair had their first face-to-face meeting in New York. Kelce expressed his perspective, saying, "I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there" regarding their inaugural date.

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Europe Music. (File Photo/REUTERS)

Romance rumours ignited when Swift publicly supported Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs football game in 2023. In a candid Time interview, Swift disclosed that they were already a couple by that time.

Following attendance at several games with celebrity friends, Swift and Kelce officially revealed their relationship the next month. The public acknowledgment came after they were photographed holding hands in New York City after their Saturday Night Live appearance.