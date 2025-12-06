F-16 jets being scrambled from Andrews Air Force base? New claims amid US-Venezuela tensions

Several social media handles claimed F-16 jets were reportedly being scrambled from the Andrews Air Force base in Maryland near Washington DC on December 5. These reports sparked fear in many, with some wondering if there was some airspace breach. No reason was given for the jets being scrambled. There has been no mainstream reporting of any fighter plane movement and no statement from NORAD or Pentagon either. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. The reports of the planes being scrambled come amid US-Venezuela tensions. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A report also added that the Baltimore airport ground tower was advising all aircraft to remain grounded.

Another page sharing the claim, added, “Emergency? Airspace breach? Unannounced op?,” noting “When fighter jets launch without warning…Something is happening behind the scenes.”

A freelancer journalist shared what he claimed to be audio from the Baltimore air traffic control tower when the flights were grounded for some time. The individual noted that it was due to an ‘active scramble’ in the DC airspace, and added that the hold was lifted after a few minutes, allowing the aircraft to take off again.

US-Venzuela tensions

The reports of the planes being scrambled come amid US-Venezuela tensions. President Donald Trump had some days back ordered that the airspace above Venezuela should be considered closed, prompting fears of a strike.

The President addressed his call for an aerial blockade to “Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers,” rather than to Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

When asked about it later, Trump said one shouldn't read too much into it. The Maduro government 'forcefully rejected' the airspace closure order, and labelled it a ‘colonial threat’.

A Reuters report meanwhile had stated that the US was ready for a new phase of action against Venezuela, apart from the strikes on boats it is carrying out, claiming that they have narco-terrorists on board. The Trump administration has alleged that Maduro is working hand in glove with cartels, but the Venezuelan president has denied such charges.