A video of Nvidia former CEO Jensen Huang is circulating on social media alongside claims that he is planning to raise $50 billion to launch a new semiconductor company after leaving Nvidia.

An old Tokyo video of Jensen Huang is circulating with false claims of a $50 billion chip company. (AFP) more less

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However, the video is from a July 2026 event in Tokyo, months before his resignation, and is unrelated to the claim.

What the viral posts claimed

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Several posts are being shared on social media. They said Huang was “reportedly raising $50 billion” to launch a new semiconductor company.

Deep Dive Is Jensen Huang raising $50 billion to start a semiconductor company? No credible reports or statements in the provided content confirm that Huang is raising $50 billion. The claim came from speculation, not an announcement by Huang. Where did the claim that Jensen Huang could launch a chip company come from? Semafor reporter Rohan Goswami said he believed Huang might raise about $50 billion for a new venture. This was his personal view, not a report that fundraising was underway. Does the viral Tokyo video show Jensen Huang announcing a new semiconductor startup? No. The video is from a Tokyo event in July 2026, before Huang resigned, and is unrelated to the startup claim. The article says Huang did not make an announcement about launching a company.

One post on X said: “BREAKING: Jensen Huang is reportedly considering raising $50 BILLION to launch a new semiconductor company. He built Nvidia from a Denny’s booth to a $4T empire. Now the board says he’s not coming back. With his relationships, he could plug into the AI ecosystem on day one. Imagine the customer base lining up before his first chip even ships...”

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{{^usCountry}} Post added, “Could Jensen Huang launch a competitor to $NVDA, attract $50B in funding, and lock in major customers?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Post added, “Could Jensen Huang launch a competitor to $NVDA, attract $50B in funding, and lock in major customers?" {{/usCountry}}

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Grok replied: “No credible reports or statements support claims Jensen Huang is raising $50B for a new semiconductor company. Nvidia’s board has stated it does not intend to reinstate him as CEO after his resignation, and Huang has signaled willingness to return to lead Nvidia.”

The video going around is from a Tokyo event in July 2026. That was before Huang resigned, and it is not related to the claim, as per Grok. Huang also did not say anything about this.

Here is the video:

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Where the talk started

The speculation grew after Semafor reporter Rohan Goswami appeared on Prof G Markets earlier this week. He said he believed Huang would not return to Nvidia. He said Huang could instead raise about $50 billion from long-time supporters and industry allies to start a new chip venture, after taking some time off. This was Goswami’s own view, not a report that Huang is raising money.

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Goswami put the odds of Huang returning to Nvidia at zero. He said, “No. 0%. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. You just can’t.”

“These guys, their entire net worth is tied up in Nvidia. They just don’t want the stock to go down any further.”

“Once he’s had time to sort of lick his wounds and recover and hopefully tend to his family and whatever else he needs to do, I have no doubt he’ll be back. But it won’t be at Nvidia.”

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Why Huang resigned

Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive on November 12. As per AFP, he resigned after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. As per reports, woman may have funneled restricted chips to China.

Huang offered to return to the company, but the board rejected the idea. Board chair Harvey Jones said on an earnings call this week: “the Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.”

As per reports, Huang has agreed to testify at a public Senate hearing.