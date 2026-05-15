Fact check: Will Biden's ‘body double’ testify before FBI? Here's the truth as bizarre hoax resurfaces
A viral claim that Joe Biden’s alleged “body double” will testify to the FBI is false, reviving a widely debunked conspiracy with no evidence.
Amid Joe Biden's flailing health in the final years of his tenure as President, far-right social media spread a hoax - widely debunked - that Biden was using a "body double" in many of the public appearances.
Though widely debunked then and later, with no evidence whatsoever about Joe Biden ever using a body double, a fresh claim is going viral around the same hoax.
An X account called War Correspondents resurfaced it claiming that the "actor" who played Biden's "body double" has purportedly agreed to testify before the FBI and "turn state's evidence."
Also read: How Biden’s GOP ‘epiphany’ prediction fell apart after Trump’s comeback - Explained
However, the claim is entirely false and nothing but an extension of the hoax. The report claims to cite two anonymous sources. A quote from the sources was also provided, which appeared to be fabricated.
Ht.com can fact check that the claim about Biden's "body double" testifying before FBI is false.{{/usCountry}}
Ht.com can fact check that the claim about Biden's "body double" testifying before FBI is false.{{/usCountry}}
Here's the viral post:{{/usCountry}}
Here's the viral post:{{/usCountry}}
Truth Behind Joe Biden Body Double Claims{{/usCountry}}
Truth Behind Joe Biden Body Double Claims{{/usCountry}}
The claim about Joe Biden using a body double amid his flailing health first surfaced in 2022 from a video posted by the Democratic Party, according to a BBC report from July 2022. The BBC report debunked the claim that Biden was replaced by a deepfake in the video.{{/usCountry}}
The claim about Joe Biden using a body double amid his flailing health first surfaced in 2022 from a video posted by the Democratic Party, according to a BBC report from July 2022. The BBC report debunked the claim that Biden was replaced by a deepfake in the video.{{/usCountry}}
However, the claim persisted, as a July 2024 Arizona Mirror report notes that during the peak of the US election 2024 campaign, two GOP leaders also posted the conspiracy theory that Biden was using a body double. Senator Wendy Rogers and Rep. Joseph Chaplik deleted after sharing the claims on X.
The report also notes that there is evidence that Biden ever used a body double in his four years as president. It first surfaced in the US politics after QAnon spread the theory that Senator John Fetterman was using a body double. Similar claims have also gone viral about Donald Trump.
Epstein Files Re-Ignited Body Double Hoax
The claim resurfaced after the Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of documents related to the investigation into the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. One of the raw documents released claims that Biden was replaced by a body double in 2019.
The source of the document is unclear. It claims that Biden was assassinated in 2019 and replaced with a body double. And, he is allegedly “an actor with a mask.” However, even then, it was debunked as having no basis in reality.
Joe Biden is currently 83 years old.