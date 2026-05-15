...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fact check: Will Biden's ‘body double’ testify before FBI? Here's the truth as bizarre hoax resurfaces

A viral claim that Joe Biden’s alleged “body double” will testify to the FBI is false, reviving a widely debunked conspiracy with no evidence.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 01:43 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
Advertisement

Amid Joe Biden's flailing health in the final years of his tenure as President, far-right social media spread a hoax - widely debunked - that Biden was using a "body double" in many of the public appearances.

Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service of Reverend Jesse Jackson, in Chicago, Illinois.(REUTERS)

Though widely debunked then and later, with no evidence whatsoever about Joe Biden ever using a body double, a fresh claim is going viral around the same hoax.

An X account called War Correspondents resurfaced it claiming that the "actor" who played Biden's "body double" has purportedly agreed to testify before the FBI and "turn state's evidence."

Also read: How Biden’s GOP ‘epiphany’ prediction fell apart after Trump’s comeback - Explained

However, the claim is entirely false and nothing but an extension of the hoax. The report claims to cite two anonymous sources. A quote from the sources was also provided, which appeared to be fabricated.

However, the claim persisted, as a July 2024 Arizona Mirror report notes that during the peak of the US election 2024 campaign, two GOP leaders also posted the conspiracy theory that Biden was using a body double. Senator Wendy Rogers and Rep. Joseph Chaplik deleted after sharing the claims on X.

The report also notes that there is evidence that Biden ever used a body double in his four years as president. It first surfaced in the US politics after QAnon spread the theory that Senator John Fetterman was using a body double. Similar claims have also gone viral about Donald Trump.

Epstein Files Re-Ignited Body Double Hoax

The claim resurfaced after the Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of documents related to the investigation into the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. One of the raw documents released claims that Biden was replaced by a body double in 2019.

The source of the document is unclear. It claims that Biden was assassinated in 2019 and replaced with a body double. And, he is allegedly “an actor with a mask.” However, even then, it was debunked as having no basis in reality.

Joe Biden is currently 83 years old.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

joe biden fact check us news fbi viral
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Fact check: Will Biden's ‘body double’ testify before FBI? Here's the truth as bizarre hoax resurfaces
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.