Fact check: Will Biden's ‘body double’ testify before FBI? Here's the truth as bizarre hoax resurfaces

Amid Joe Biden's flailing health in the final years of his tenure as President, far-right social media spread a hoax - widely debunked - that Biden was using a "body double" in many of the public appearances.

Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service of Reverend Jesse Jackson, in Chicago, Illinois.(REUTERS)

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Though widely debunked then and later, with no evidence whatsoever about Joe Biden ever using a body double, a fresh claim is going viral around the same hoax.

An X account called War Correspondents resurfaced it claiming that the "actor" who played Biden's "body double" has purportedly agreed to testify before the FBI and "turn state's evidence."

Also read: How Biden’s GOP ‘epiphany’ prediction fell apart after Trump’s comeback - Explained

However, the claim is entirely false and nothing but an extension of the hoax. The report claims to cite two anonymous sources. A quote from the sources was also provided, which appeared to be fabricated.

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{{^usCountry}} Ht.com can fact check that the claim about Biden's "body double" testifying before FBI is false. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ht.com can fact check that the claim about Biden's "body double" testifying before FBI is false. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the viral post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the viral post: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Truth Behind Joe Biden Body Double Claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Truth Behind Joe Biden Body Double Claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The claim about Joe Biden using a body double amid his flailing health first surfaced in 2022 from a video posted by the Democratic Party, according to a BBC report from July 2022. The BBC report debunked the claim that Biden was replaced by a deepfake in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claim about Joe Biden using a body double amid his flailing health first surfaced in 2022 from a video posted by the Democratic Party, according to a BBC report from July 2022. The BBC report debunked the claim that Biden was replaced by a deepfake in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the claim persisted, as a July 2024 Arizona Mirror report notes that during the peak of the US election 2024 campaign, two GOP leaders also posted the conspiracy theory that Biden was using a body double. Senator Wendy Rogers and Rep. Joseph Chaplik deleted after sharing the claims on X.

The report also notes that there is evidence that Biden ever used a body double in his four years as president. It first surfaced in the US politics after QAnon spread the theory that Senator John Fetterman was using a body double. Similar claims have also gone viral about Donald Trump.

Epstein Files Re-Ignited Body Double Hoax

The claim resurfaced after the Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of documents related to the investigation into the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. One of the raw documents released claims that Biden was replaced by a body double in 2019.

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The source of the document is unclear. It claims that Biden was assassinated in 2019 and replaced with a body double. And, he is allegedly “an actor with a mask.” However, even then, it was debunked as having no basis in reality.

Joe Biden is currently 83 years old.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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