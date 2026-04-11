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Family sues US over 8-year-old's death in custody after crossing the border

The child's mother said she visits a psychiatrist regularly and takes medication to help her sleep.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 05:12 am IST
AP |
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The Honduran family of an 8-year-old girl with a heart condition who died in U.S. custody after crossing the border in 2023 sued the federal government on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.(Representational Photo/AP)

Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, who had chronic heart problems and sickle cell anemia, got sick with flu-like symptoms and died after being detained for eight days in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, then later Harlingen, Texas.

An internal CPB investigation found found failures in providing proper medical care and that medical personnel did not review documents the mother offered which described the girl's sensitive condition. In custody, Anadith had a high fever of 104.9 F (40.5 C) as well as nausea, breathing difficulties and pain.

Despite pleas from her mom, the child was not taken to a hospital until her body went limp in her mother's arms. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks described her daughter's death in an emotional interview with The Associated Press later that week.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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