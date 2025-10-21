Fan theories, final YouTube video: What we know about US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's death

US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, 29, died on Monday, his family said in a statement. Naroditsky started as a child prodigy and rose as one of the most influential American voices in the sport. This undated photo released by Charlotte Chess Center shows Daniel Naroditsky playing chess on the board.(AP)

With a FIDE rating of 2619, as of October 2025, Naroditsky was a prominent figure in the US chess as other top players from the US, such as Hikaru Nakamura and Vladimir Kramnik expressed shock at the news.

A statement from his family was shared by Charlotte Chess Center, a Charlotte-based chess club where Naroditsky was a member.

"The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing," the statement read. "Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves."

While the cause of his death was not immediately known, mystery continues to loom over the incident that shocked the world, particularly the sports community.

People remember Naroditsky's chess prowess

Naroditsky became a grandmaster, the highest title in chess aside from World Chess Champion, at the age of 18.

Years earlier, the California-born player won the Under 12 world championship and spent his teenage years writing chess strategy books as he climbed the world rankings.

He was consistently ranked in the top 200 worldwide for traditional chess and also excelled at a fast-paced style called blitz chess, maintaining a top 25 ranking throughout his adult career. Most recently Naroditsky, known to many as Danya, won the U.S. National Blitz Championship in August.

Fellow grandmaster and world number two Hikaru Nakamura wrote on social media: "I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess."

Charlotte Chess Center announced the death of California-born Naroditsky on Monday, saying: "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community."

It said he was "admired and respected by fans and players around the world".

FIDE said that Naroditsky "played a pivotal role in popularizing chess content online, bridging the gap between professional and amateur chess".

"There are not many people in the world who manage to achieve so much before turning 30."

Naroditsky was ranked number one in his native United States when he was just nine years old, The New York Times said.

Dutch chess grandmaster Benjamin Bok reflected on his lifelong friendship with Naroditsky, who he said he's known since the Under 12 world championship that Naroditsky won in 2007.

“I still can’t believe it and don’t want to believe it," Bok said on X. "It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend.”

Mystery surrounding his death

In a final video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?” Naroditsky tells viewers he's “back, better than ever” after taking a creative break from streaming. He talks viewers through his moves as he plays live chess matches on the computer from a cozy home studio.

Referred to as Danya by followers of chess, the Stanford graduate was a well-loved chess commentator whom fans loved listening. However, an air of mystery has now surrounded the 29-year-old's death, especially owing to his last stream where, according to some fans, Naroditsky seemed to be having a "mental break."

"If you watched his last stream, you'd understand," a fan said on Reddit. "He was indeed having a bit of a mental break it seems. His jaw was rocking back and forth and his eyes were super wide while he spoke noticeably incoherently, sometimes in Russian. I was really worried since watching it. Some also claimed that his body was found by the Ukrainian chess player, Olexandr Bortnyk.

Adding to the speculation, Russian GM Vladimir Kramnik raised a lot of questions around Naroditsky's death. In one post which he has pinned on his X profile, Kramnik has suggested that could be foul play behind Naroditsky's death.

“What exactly happened? Because I received this two days ago from a friend of mine chess fan, and at least did what I could to warn people to do something urgently in my posts,” he wrote. “To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping. Awfull (sic) tradegy, hope properly investigated.”

Naroditsky was the son of Jewish immigrants to the U.S. from Ukraine and Azerbaijan. He was born and raised in San Mateo County, California, and was described by his parents as a very serious kid with an impressive attention span and memory. He went on to study history at Stanford University, earning a bachelor's degree in 2019 after taking a year off to play in chess tournaments.

After college, he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he coached the area's top junior chess players.

(With agency inputs)