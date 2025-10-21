Daniel Naroditsky cause of death: What happened to the chess grandmaster? Here's what we know

Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, a well-known chess player from the United States died at the age of 29 on Sunday, October 19, his family announced in a statement on social media. American grandmaster, Daniel Naroditsky.(X/@CLTchesscenter)

With a FIDE rating of 2619, as of October 2025, Naroditsky was a prominent figure in US chess. Other top players from the US, such as Hikaru Nakamura and Vladimir Kramnik expressed shock at the news.

A statement from his family was shared by Charlotte Chess Center, a Charlotte-based chess club where Naroditsky was a member.

"The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing," the statement read. "Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves."

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Why Daniel Naroditsky's Cause Of Death Has Come Under Scanner

Referred to as Danya by followers of chess, the Stanford graduate was a well-loved chess commentator whom fans loved listening. However, an air of mystery has now surrounded the 29-year-old's death, especially owing to his last stream where, according to some fans, Naroditsky seemed to be having a "mental break."

"If you watched his last stream, you'd understand," a fan said on Reddit. "He was indeed having a bit of a mental break it seems. His jaw was rocking back and forth and his eyes were super wide while he spoke noticeably incoherently, sometimes in Russian. I was really worried since watching it. Some also claimed that his body was found by the Ukrainian chess player, Olexandr Bortnyk.

Adding to the speculation, fellow US GM Vladimir Kramnik raised a lot of question around Naroditsky's death. In one post which he has pinned on his X profile, Kramnik has suggested that could be foul play behind Naroditsky's death.

“What exactly happened? Because I received this two days ago from a friend of mine chess fan, and at least did what I could to warn people to do something urgently in my posts,” he wrote. “To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping. Awfull (sic) tradegy, hope properly investigated.”

However, these details remain unconfirmed as neither authorities and nor his family has revealed anything on the circumstances of his death.

Tributes Pour In For Daniel Naroditsky

Many prominent chess players from around the world expressed shock at Daniel Naroditsky's death and paid tribute to him. Born and raised in California, Naroditsky was well-connected with all major figures in the US and global chess circuit, all of whom paid tribute at his "shocking death."

One of the first to express condolences was Hikaru Nakamura, the top-rated US chess player.

"I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess, 😢" Nakamura wrote on X, sharing FIDE's post on Naroditsky's death.

“GM Daniel Naroditsky passed away. He was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator. FIDE extends its deepest condolences to Daniel’s family and loved ones,” the International Chess Federation posted.