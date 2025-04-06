FasTrak, E-ZPass toll scams rise in Bay Area: Here's how to recognize smashing text

Several FasTrak and E-ZPass users in California, especially in the San Francisco Bay area, flagged a rise in a smashing text scam. These residents reported receiving a text message that asked them to deposit money to their account. However, neither FasTrak nor E-ZPass sent these messages. Several Bay Area residents reported FasTrak and EZPass scams(Representative Image)

One message received by a California resident read: “You have an outstanding toll. Your toll account balance is outstanding. If you fail to pay by March 13, 2025. you will face penalties or legal action.” It further offered a link, asking the user to click for further details.

The smashing text adds: “Please settle your toll immediately after reading this message to avoid penalties for delaying the payment. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Local authorities and toll agencies are sounding the alarm, urging drivers to stay vigilant. Here’s how these scams work and how to spot them:

The scam typically starts with a text claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls, often citing a specific amount like $4.87 or $12.50 to seem legitimate. The message might warn of escalating fines—say, $87.50 if unpaid by a deadline—and include a link to ‘settle’ the bill. Bay Area resident Maria Santos received one such text on March 29, 2025, demanding payment for a FasTrak toll she didn’t recall. “It looked so real, with a Bay Bridge mention and all,” she said. She clicked the link, entered her card details, and lost $400 to a drained account within hours.

So, how do you recognize these smishing attempts? First, check the sender. Legitimate FasTrak or E-ZPass messages come from official shortcodes (like 12345), not random 10-digit numbers. Second, hover over any link—without clicking—to see the URL. Scams often lead to sketchy sites like “fastrak-pay[.]org” instead of the official “fastrak.org.” Third, watch for urgency or threats; real toll agencies don’t text dire warnings about instant fines. Finally, typos or odd phrasing—like “pay now or lose car”—are red flags.