Fauci whistleblower claims CIA seized MK Ultra, JFK assassination files from Tulsi Gabbard's office

James Eardman III, the CIA whistleblower making headlines for explosive claims on the origins of COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci's role during the pandemic, has also put the CIA under the scanner after making an explosive claim.

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III, a senior operations officer, speaks during a hearing with the Senate Homeland Security Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 13.(Getty Images via AFP)

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At Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Erdman alleged that the CIA seized files related to the controversial human experimentation program, MKUltra, as well as the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr, from the office of Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Erdman said that the files were about to be processed for declassification - a long-standing public demand - when the CIA swooped in and seized the files.

The claim sparked a row with US House Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, picking it up and accusing the CIA of violating an executive order by the POTUS. She gave the agency headed by John Ratcliffe, 24 hours to return the documents to the office of Tulsi Gabbard or else she will "make a motion to issue a subpoena."

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{{^usCountry}} "These documents have been requested by Congress," she wrote in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These documents have been requested by Congress," she wrote in the post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senate Committee Issues Notice To CIA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senate Committee Issues Notice To CIA {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a notice to the CIA Director to return the files back to Tulsi Gabbard's office. A letter, to that effect, was sent to CIA Director Ratcliffe from the committee. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shared a copy of the letter on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a notice to the CIA Director to return the files back to Tulsi Gabbard's office. A letter, to that effect, was sent to CIA Director Ratcliffe from the committee. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shared a copy of the letter on X. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote in the caption: "Given the nature of docs in question, we are sending a preservation notice. Docs need to be returned to ODNI given that ODNI was given direction and authority by the President to declass RFK, MLK, & JFK. Regarding MKULTRA, these were documents specifically requested by my Task Force and currently being used for our investigation."

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The declassification of the JFK Files and MLK Files was one of the sweeping decisions that Trump took after taking office in January 2023. No specific orders were issued regarding the MLK Ultra files.

Notably, a set of MLK Ultra files were released in 2018. Project MKUltra was a secret CIA program in the 1950s and 1960s that conducted illegal mind-control and behavior-modification experiments, often using drugs like LSD on unwitting subjects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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