FBI offers fresh $25K reward in cold case of missing Oklahoma woman Paige Summer Moore

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are asking for the public's help to solve a cold case of a missing Oklahoma woman, Paige Summer Moore, who was reported missing from her home in Broken Arrow when she was 17-years-old. According to officials, Moore has not been seen since July 10, 2012. Last year, her death was officially ruled a homicide.

Paige Summer Moore has not been seen since July 10, 2012. (FBI - Oklahoma City/Facebook)

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Earlier in 2026, investigators with the Broken Arrow Police Department shared information involving a possible car involved in Moore's disappearance. The vehicle was described as a green 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with plate number 931KSW.

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The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Moore, the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

What we know about Paige Summer Moore’s disappearance

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{{^usCountry}} FBI - Oklahoma City said in a Facebook post that Moore’s family reported her missing in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FBI - Oklahoma City said in a Facebook post that Moore’s family reported her missing in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. {{/usCountry}}

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“A reward of up to $25k is being offered for information leading to her recovery and/or the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance,” said the post.

The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children shared a photo that is shown age-progressed to 24 years.

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“She may still be in the local area. Paige may have multiple facial piercings. She may dye her hair,” wrote the website.

Donna McIntyre, the CEO of Missing and Not Forgotten, a non-profit organization based in Spencer, Indiana, that works to raise awareness for missing persons, homicide victims, and human trafficking cases, shared details about the case in a Facebook post. She said that Moore had her hair dyed with pink, red and purple coloring at the time of her disappearance. Her nose, ears and lip were pierced.

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“When Paige went missing she left her residence in the 1100 Block of North Ironwood Avenue in the state of Oklahoma. She was scheduled to attend a summer school program that day. She took some of her belongings including her cellphone. According to her missing persons report she left on her own accord and her family members had stated she was mixed up with the wrong of friends,” the post said.

Anyone with information about Moore’s case is urged to contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770, or submit an anonymous tip online attips.fbi.gov.