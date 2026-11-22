The FBI has announced the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, one of its Ten Most Wanted fugitives, in a Mexican military operation backed by US assistance. Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, is accused of leading a Sinaloa Cartel network that trafficked deadly drugs, including fentanyl, into American communities.

El Chapo Isidro captured in Mexico. (Federal Bureau of Investigation) more less

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FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest on November 21, saying Mexican forces had captured the alleged cartel leader with US assistance. He described it as the 11th capture of an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive under the Trump administration.

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“Another FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive is off the board. Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has been captured by Mexican forces with U.S. assistance.” Patel said in a statement. He credited law enforcement partners in Mexico and US agencies involved in the operation.

Deep Dive Who is El Chapo Isidro, and why was he wanted by the FBI? El Chapo Isidro is the alias of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, an alleged cartel leader and one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives. US authorities accused him of leading a network that trafficked drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States. How was El Chapo Isidro captured in Mexico? Mexican forces arrested Meza-Flores in Guasave, Sinaloa, on November 20, following an investigation involving US assistance and intelligence cooperation. Authorities said forces used stealth and surprise, but came under attack from suspected cartel operatives. Why did violence break out in Sinaloa after El Chapo Isidro was arrested? Clashes, roadblocks and vehicle fires were reported in Guasave and other parts of Sinaloa after the arrest. A security analyst said capturing cartel leaders can spark power disputes, though reports did not establish one definitive cause for the violence.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the US Department of Justice, Meza-Flores was captured on November 20 in Guasave, in Mexico’s Sinaloa state, following an investigation by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). The operation also led to the arrest of another alleged cartel leader, German Rolando Galvez Meza, known as “El Serafin”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the US Department of Justice, Meza-Flores was captured on November 20 in Guasave, in Mexico’s Sinaloa state, following an investigation by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). The operation also led to the arrest of another alleged cartel leader, German Rolando Galvez Meza, known as “El Serafin”. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: US issues security alert for Americans in Mexico after cartel violence, road blockades in Sinaloa

Mullin says cartel leader's network flooded US communities with drugs

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited the HSTF and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with pursuing Meza-Flores and supporting the operation.

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“The arrest of Chapo Isidro demonstrates the outstanding strength and reach of the Homeland Security Task Force,” Mullin said in the Justice Department statement.

He said Meza-Flores's organisation was alleged to have flooded American communities with deadly narcotics and terrorised communities through extreme violence.

“This operation sends an unmistakable message, cartel leaders cannot hide behind borders, money, or brutality,” Mullin said, adding that the task force would continue working to dismantle criminal and terrorist networks, hold their leaders accountable and protect Americans.

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The investigation involved the FBI's Washington and San Diego field offices, HSI San Diego, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the US Marshals Service, according to the Justice Department.

Also Read: ICE arrests two Mexican nationals at Seattle airport, says passenger assaulted federal officers

Meza-Flores faces US charges including narcoterrorism

Meza-Flores, 44, faces federal charges in the US, including conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl for importation into the country.

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A second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on September 25 also charges him with conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organisation, narcoterrorism, conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, money laundering and firearms offences.

US prosecutors allege that his organisation produced and trafficked large quantities of drugs into the country and used extreme violence to protect its operations.

If convicted, Meza-Flores faces the death penalty or a mandatory term of life imprisonment, the Justice Department said. The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

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The charges are allegations, and Meza-Flores is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.