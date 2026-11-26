The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved SpaceX's proposal to deploy a constellation of up to 1 million satellites designed to operate as data centers in space. The decision could allow Elon Musk's company to expand its role in the growing artificial intelligence industry by processing large amounts of data beyond Earth.

The FCC approves SpaceX's plan to deploy up to 1 million satellites for AI data centers in space. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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Reuters reported on Wednesday, November 25, that the FCC approved the plan, known as the “Starmind” constellation. SpaceX had submitted its application earlier this year, seeking permission to launch as many as 1 million orbital computing modules to support the rising demand for AI computing.

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The authorization comes with deadlines for the deployment. SpaceX must begin launching the satellites by November 2033, with at least 100,000 in orbit by November 2035. The company must reach half of the approved total, or 500,000 satellites, by November 2038, according to the FCC.

FCC backs SpaceX's plan for AI computing in orbit

The agency described the approval as a step towards developing new technology in both the space and artificial intelligence sectors. In its statement, the FCC said the decision would permit SpaceX “to pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence.”

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{{^usCountry}} SpaceX has argued that placing data centers in orbit could reduce the energy and environmental costs associated with operating facilities on Earth. The company told the FCC: “By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SpaceX has argued that placing data centers in orbit could reduce the energy and environmental costs associated with operating facilities on Earth. The company told the FCC: “By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers.” {{/usCountry}}

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Data centers require substantial electricity to process and store information, making energy consumption a major concern as demand for AI services increases.

Questions remain over the scale of the proposed constellation

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However, the approval does not necessarily mean SpaceX will launch all 1 million satellites. Reuters noted that satellite operators sometimes seek permission for more spacecraft than they ultimately plan to deploy, giving them greater flexibility as their systems develop.

SpaceX followed a similar approach with its Starlink network. The company originally sought approval for 42,000 satellites, but the network currently has just over 11,000 in orbit.

The latest proposal also depends heavily on SpaceX reducing the cost of launching its next-generation Starship rocket, which is still under development. The rocket is expected to play a major role in carrying the large number of proposed computing satellites into orbit.

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Amazon's satellite division, Leo, and other critics have questioned whether SpaceX can realistically deploy the full constellation, arguing that completing such a project could take centuries. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr pushed back against the criticism in March, telling Amazon to focus on its own launch programme and satellite network.

The FCC also approved SpaceX's requests for additional communications to support its optical network.