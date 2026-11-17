FEMA is conducting a nationwide emergency alert test on Tuesday, November 17. During the test, TV and radio channels across the US will stop their regular programmes for a short time to show an emergency alert.

FEMA conducts a nationwide emergency alert test across US television and radio stations on November 17. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The alert is only a test. It does not mean that there is a real emergency or any danger. The test is being carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The main purpose of the test is to check whether the country's Emergency Alert System (EAS) can send warnings to people during a real emergency. These emergencies could include natural disasters, terrorist attacks or other threats to public safety.

Deep Dive What is the FEMA emergency alert test on November 17? It is a routine nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, conducted by FEMA and the FCC to check that emergency messages can be broadcast through television and radio. The test is expected to last about one minute, and no action is required. Will the November 17 FEMA alert test appear on mobile phones? No. The test focuses on television and radio broadcasts; wireless emergency alerts to mobile phones are not included. Does the FEMA alert test mean a nationwide blackout is coming? No. FEMA says the alert is a routine system test, and the US government has not announced a nationwide blackout or plans to shut down the electricity grid.

The alert will be shown on televisions and played on radios. It will not be sent to mobile phones. Unlike some earlier nationwide tests, the November 17 test will not send any emergency notifications to wireless phones.

FEMA emergency alert test: How will it work?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} FEMA said Wireless Emergency Alerts were last tested nationally in 2023, but they are not part of the 2026 test. The November 17 test will focus on the Emergency Alert System used by television and radio broadcasters. US blackout: What has FEMA said? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FEMA said Wireless Emergency Alerts were last tested nationally in 2023, but they are not part of the 2026 test. The November 17 test will focus on the Emergency Alert System used by television and radio broadcasters. US blackout: What has FEMA said? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The test is taking place amid rumours of a nationwide US blackout. Social media posts and online conspiracy theories have claimed that the US could face a 90-day power outage starting Tuesday, November 17.

These rumours have raised concerns among people about a possible nationwide blackout. Speculation increased after Microsoft's global Outlook outage last week and a rare ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

However, the US government has not announced any nationwide 90-day blackout or plans to shut down the country's electricity grid. The rumours are also linked to a Pentagon plan that focuses on protecting critical energy supplies, infrastructure and other resources in case of future disruptions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: US bank outages hit Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, disrupting online services and payments

The plan is about ensuring that the military can access important resources during possible emergencies. It does not announce a nationwide power shutdown.

FEMA has directly rejected claims about a blackout or a secret emergency. FEMA addressed the rumours in a post on X on Monday, November 16. The agency clarified that the November 17 alert is a routine emergency system test.

FEMA emergency alert test time: When will it start?

The nationwide test is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, at different times depending on the US time zone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The scheduled timings are:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:20 pm

Central Time (CT): 1:20 pm

Mountain Time (MT): 12:20 pm

Pacific Time (PT): 11:20 am

Alaska Time (AT): 10:20 am

Hawaii Time (HT): 9:20 am

People should expect the alert at the scheduled time if their television or radio service is tuned in. The timings are based on local US time zones.

What will the emergency alert look and sound like?

Television and radio programmes will be interrupted by an emergency warning message. The message will inform viewers and listeners that the broadcast is part of a nationwide Emergency Alert System test.

The announcement will generally say: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exact appearance and sound of the alert may differ between television and radio stations because broadcasters use different equipment. The warning will also include alert tones to make it accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Depending on the broadcaster, the message may be delivered in English, Spanish or both languages.

FEMA alert test: Duration, purpose and backup date

The nationwide emergency alert test is expected to last approximately one minute. People watching television or listening to the radio may hear an alert tone followed by the test announcement.

It may also reach people using cable television, satellite radio, satellite television and wireline video services. People do not need to switch off their television or radio when the alert begins. They also do not need to call emergency services or take any special action because of the test.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The nationwide emergency alert test is being conducted to make sure the Emergency Alert System works properly across the US. The system is designed to help authorities send important warnings to the public during emergencies.

It can be used during natural disasters, major weather events, terrorist attacks and other serious threats. Federal law requires FEMA to test the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at least once every three years. The previous nationwide emergency alert test took place on October 4, 2023.

Can FEMA postpone the nationwide emergency alert test?

Yes. FEMA and the FCC may postpone the nationwide test if an actual emergency or a major weather event takes place on November 17. Authorities may delay the test to avoid disturbing real emergency warnings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

FEMA has also announced December 3, 2026, as the backup date for the nationwide test. If the November 17 test cannot take place, December 3 will be the alternative date.