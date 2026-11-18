FEMA conducts nationwide emergency test following wave of tech outages
FEMA’s November 17 nationwide alert test will interrupt US television and radio broadcasts briefly, while officials dismiss rumours of a nationwide blackout.
Television and radio broadcasts across the United States are set to carry a brief emergency announcement on November 17 as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tests the country's public warning system.
The exercise is being conducted with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Its purpose is to check whether emergency messages can reach people through television and radio during situations such as natural disasters, severe weather and other threats to public safety.
The planned test has also attracted attention because of online claims about a possible 90-day blackout across the US. However, FEMA's exercise is not an announcement of a power shutdown or an actual emergency.
When will the FEMA emergency alert test take place?
The nationwide test is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17. The announcement will be broadcast at different local times across US time zones.
The expected schedule is:
- Eastern Time: 2:20 pm
- Central Time: 1:20 pm
- Mountain Time: 12:20 pm
- Pacific Time: 11:20 am
- Alaska Time: 10:20 am
- Hawaii Time: 9:20 am
The alert is expected to last around one minute. People watching television or listening to the radio during the scheduled period may hear the announcement.
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Will the FEMA alert appear on mobile phones?
No, the November 17 exercise will focus on the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which delivers warnings through television and radio broadcasters. It will not include Wireless Emergency Alerts, the notifications sent directly to mobile phones.
FEMA last conducted a nationwide test of the wireless alert system in 2023. The current exercise is focused on checking the television and radio warning network. It may also reach people using cable television, satellite television, satellite radio and wireline video services.
Is a 90-day blackout planned across the US?
Social media posts have claimed that the US could experience a nationwide power outage lasting 90 days from November 17. However, the government has not announced any such blackout or plans to shut down the country's electricity grid.
Also Read: JD Vance says ‘we don’t see a crisis coming down’ as FEMA addresses nationwide blackout rumours
The rumours have also been linked to Microsoft's global Outlook outage last week and a rare ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Neither event confirms that a nationwide power disruption is planned.
Online discussions have also referred to a Pentagon plan concerning the protection of critical energy supplies, infrastructure and other resources during possible disruptions. The plan focuses on ensuring access to essential resources during emergencies. It does not announce a nationwide electricity shutdown.
FEMA addressed the speculation in a post on X on November 16, clarifying that the scheduled announcement was a routine test of the emergency warning system.
What will the test announcement sound like?
Television and radio programmes will briefly stop to carry an alert tone followed by a recorded announcement. The message is expected to identify the broadcast as a nationwide test and confirm that no action is required from the public.
The exact sound and appearance may vary between broadcasters. The announcement may be delivered in English, Spanish or both languages.
People do not need to switch off their devices, contact emergency services or take any special action.
Federal law requires FEMA to test the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at least once every three years. The previous nationwide test took place on October 4, 2023.
If an actual emergency or major weather event prevents the November 17 exercise, FEMA and the FCC can postpone it.
December 3, 2026, is the announced backup date.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More