Filing Form 1040 in 2026? How to prepare early for your 2025 federal tax return

The 2026 federal tax filing season is officially underway, and US taxpayers can now submit their 2025 federal income tax returns using Form 1040. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing returns in late January, marking the start of the annual filing window that typically runs through mid-April. A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

With filing open, the IRS says taxpayers who prepare early may be better positioned to avoid delays, errors or refund issues, especially as several tax law changes take effect this year.

What Form 1040 covers Form 1040 is the primary document individuals use to report income, claim deductions and credits, and calculate taxes owed or refunds due.

Most taxpayers will file Form 1040, while those aged 65 and older may choose Form 1040-SR, which follows the same rules and schedules .

Income that must be reported includes wages, interest, unemployment compensation, gig economy earnings and certain digital asset transactions.

Set up or review your IRS online account As filing begins, the IRS encourages taxpayers to create or log in to their IRS Individual Online Account. The account allows users to view tax transcripts, confirm adjusted gross income, manage payments, retrieve an Identity Protection PIN and access select tax documents digitally.

Having an active account can help filers verify information before submitting Form 1040.

Gather key documents early Organizing records remains one of the most important steps during filing season. Taxpayers should collect Forms W-2 from employers and Forms 1099 for interest, dividends, freelance work, unemployment benefits or retirement income as they arrive.

Those who earned money through apps or online marketplaces may receive Form 1099-K, while individuals involved in cryptocurrency or other digital assets must report related income or losses and answer the digital asset question on Form 1040, whether or not they receive a form.

Review 2025 tax law changes Several provisions under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill may affect 2025 returns, including new deductions tied to tips, overtime, car loan interest and seniors. The IRS has also updated eligibility rules for certain credits, requiring valid Social Security numbers or ITINs issued by the filing deadline, including extensions.

Check ITIN status and refund options Taxpayers using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number should confirm it has not expired, particularly if it was not used on a return between 2022 and 2024. The IRS is also encouraging direct deposit for refunds, as paper checks are being phased out under federal payment modernization efforts.

The IRS says starting early can help taxpayers submit accurate 2025 Form 1040 returns and receive refunds more quickly.