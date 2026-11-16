Fire breaks out outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after Jets’ fifth straight loss | Videos

Shocking videos surfacing on social media show a fire outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, November 15. The blaze sent smoke billowing over an empty field hours after the Jets’ fifth straight loss, the New York Post reported.

Videos surfacing on social media show a fire outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (Pexel - representational image)

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Videos posted on X show large clouds of smoke seeping into the stadium in East Rutherford after the Jets got trounced by the Bills 31-12.

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“Just announced in an empty MetLife Stadium: There's a "structure fire" near the adjacent train station. People told not to go near the east plaza of the stadium (train station side). There is smoke billowing in the stadium,” ESPN reporter Rich Cimini wrote on X, later adding, “Update: Situation has been resolved.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

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An NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed that the fire did not affect nearby train service, per the New York Post.

Here are some videos of the fire doing the rounds on X:

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What we know about the fire

The fire erupted after the game. The Buffalo Bills had beaten the New York Jets 31-12 there that afternoon, and by the time the blaze started, most fans had left.

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It is unclear exactly what burned, with reports differing on the information. According to BNO News, near the East Side general admission entrance were on fire, inside the stadium perimeter. Firefighters sprayed water from a ladder before the fire seemed to be contained, the outlet reported.

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CBS News New York reported that there were flames and black smoke near a parking lot, and significant police and fire response too. According to ABC7 New York, dozens of firefighters were at the scene.

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VINnews reported that there were “no immediate reports of injuries”.