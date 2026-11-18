Fire reported at CIA headquarters campus in Langley, Virginia
A fire was reported at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
A fire was reported at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, prompting an immediate response from emergency crews.
Freelance photographer Andrew Leyden reported on X that the fire was in the building's air handling system. The fire was knocked down, and firefighters began venting smoke as units started standing down.
The DC MD VA Live reported that Fairfax County firefighters extinguished a small electrical fire in the air handling system at CIA headquarters.
Crews continued ventilating the building, with no injuries reported. Most fire apparatus were being returned to service.
Latest update on CIA headquarters fire
In a fresh update of events, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that a fire alarm went off at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. However, she was told that the all-clear was given after 15 minutes and no fire was found.
Washington DC-based reporter Larry Calhoun shared further details, reporting that Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department crews and CIA Police responded to smoke inside a six-storey government building.
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Smoke was located on the second floor near a VAV heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit, but no visible fire was found. The building was evacuated as a precaution. The call came in at around 5:08 pm on November 17, 2026, and most emergency units have since returned to service.
Fairfax county fire and rescue issues statement
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has now issued an update, confirming that crews responded to CIA headquarters in McLean shortly after 5 pm on November 17 following reports of smoke inside the building.
In a post on X, the department confirmed that the smoke came from the HVAC system. However, firefighters found no fire or other emergency at the site. The department also confirmed that its crews have since left the location.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More