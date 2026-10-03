Las Vegas First Friday shooting report: What's happening in Arts District? Scary visuals emerge; latest update

Three people were hospitalized after a reported shooting at the Las Vegas Arts District amid the First Friday event on October 2. The shooting occurred around 10:17pm at Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. Cops blocked traffic along Charleston Boulevard at Art Way to Grand Central. The medical conditions of those taken to the hospital is not known at this time, 8NewsNow reported.

There were fears of a shooting at the First Friday event in Las Vegas today. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Visuals shared from the scene showed police presence and crime scene tape.

Las Vegas First Friday: Visuals amid shooting fears

“During First Friday this evening, the corner at 1st and Intersection downtown is taped off, and there appears to be some destruction. Working on trying to find out what has happened,” one wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The person added “Possible mass shooting occurred at first Friday. Multiple people reported shot, at least three victims,” though there is no official confirmation of the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person added “Possible mass shooting occurred at first Friday. Multiple people reported shot, at least three victims,” though there is no official confirmation of the same. {{/usCountry}}

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Another shared a video showing police vehicles rushing to the scene.

“Getting multiple reports from people at First Friday in the Arts District that they heard what they believe to be gunshots. Multiple first responders are in/en route,” they added.

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Another local wrote “just left first fridays after a shooting.” A local page on cab drivers also noted “Sounds like a shooting in arts district on first friday.”

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The Las Vegas police department is yet to comment on the incident. There are no reports of any victims yet or what might have led to the feared shooting. No suspect details are out yet either.

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The City of Las Vegas page notes “First Friday is a monthly event in downtown Las Vegas that brings the community together to celebrate art in all its forms. First Friday showcases local artists and their work and keeps the spirit of creativity alive in the city. Whether you're an art enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a fun night out, First Friday offers something for everyone.”

Curfew in place for First Friday

A curfew had been put in place for the First Friday event. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted “Heading downtown? Know the hours before you go, especially for First Friday. For unaccompanied minors under 18, the downtown enhanced curfew is 9 p.m.–5 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, legal holidays and New Year’s Eve. This enhanced area applies to the downtown section bordered by Maryland Parkway, Bridger Avenue, Main Street and Stewart Avenue, shown on the map, including the Fremont Street Experience.”

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They added “Elsewhere in the City of Las Vegas, school-year curfew hours are: Sunday–Thursday: 10 p.m.–5 a.m. Friday–Saturday: midnight–5 a.m.”

The statement further read “During CCSD summer vacation and school holidays, general curfew hours are midnight–5 a.m. Parents and guardians: know your child’s plans and location. Go together. Stay together. Exceptions include accompaniment by a parent, guardian or adult with legal care, custody and control, or being on lawful business or engaged in a lawful occupation. A city special-event permit must specifically waive LVMC 10.54.015 for the general citywide curfew to apply instead. Curfew violations may result in a citation, fines, being escorted out of the area, or being detained while a parent or guardian is contacted. Parents and guardians may also face penalties for allowing a child to violate curfew.”