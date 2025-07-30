First tsunami waves hit Russia coast after quake, visuals emerge on social media

The first tsunami waves caused by an earthquake just hours earlier were reported to have hit the Russian coast along the region of Severo-Kurilsk. Videos shared on X showed some structures overrun by rising sea level. Stills from a height showed the area before and after the waves hit. Visuals shares on X by @Osint613 that purportedly show the tsunami waves along the Russia coast.

HT could not independently verify the visuals.

This region is known for its volcanic and seismic activity, experiencing earthquakes and tsunamis.

Parts of Japan and several US states — including California, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska — are under a tsunami watch after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

Waves up to three metres high are set to hit the Japan and US coasts in the next few hours.