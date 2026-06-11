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FISA 702 reauthorization: Who are the 17 Republicans who voted against it - check full list

The House today refused to renew an extension through July 2 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act provisions amid a row over Bill Pulte's DNI role.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 10:06 pm IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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The US House on Thursday refused to renew an extension through July 2 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) provisions. This came amid a row over President Donald Trump's decision to make Bill Pulte the Director of National Intelligence, succeeding Tulsi Gabbard.

U.S. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) were among Republicans who voted against FISA extension.(REUTERS)

As DNI, Pulte would be in charge of the spy agencies. He is slated to take up the post on June 19. The extension to FISA that the Trump administration sought failed on a 198 to 218 vote. Now, the legal provisions granting broad authority to monitor phone, email and other communications to or from foreign persons are set to lapse on Friday now that there's no Congressional approval.

Also Read | Trump pushes Bill Pulte to cut intel workforce, says ‘too many people’

The vote was regarding Section 702 of FISA and the US House notes the aim was to ‘amend the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 to extend the authorities of title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, and for other purposes.’

Prior to the vote, House Democrats had said in a statement “The apparent motivation for his elevation is the demonstrated willingness of Bill Pulte to search government databases for alleged dirt on President Trump’s chosen political enemies.” Pulte has been a long-time Trump loyalist and was formerly director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. During this time, he's known to have launched investigations into perceived political adversaries of Trump.

Now, despite this lapse, intelligence agencies can continue the program to monitor communications until March 2027. This is because the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has approved yearlong certifications of warrantless surveillance tactics and procedures. However, without the renewed statute, communications providers may stop cooperating with the government.

This can lead to gaps in data as the Trump administration would have to go to court to compel compliance.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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