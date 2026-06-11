FISA 702 reauthorization: Who are the 17 Republicans who voted against it - check full list

The US House on Thursday refused to renew an extension through July 2 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) provisions. This came amid a row over President Donald Trump's decision to make Bill Pulte the Director of National Intelligence, succeeding Tulsi Gabbard.

U.S. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) were among Republicans who voted against FISA extension.(REUTERS)

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As DNI, Pulte would be in charge of the spy agencies. He is slated to take up the post on June 19. The extension to FISA that the Trump administration sought failed on a 198 to 218 vote. Now, the legal provisions granting broad authority to monitor phone, email and other communications to or from foreign persons are set to lapse on Friday now that there's no Congressional approval.

Also Read | Trump pushes Bill Pulte to cut intel workforce, says ‘too many people’

The vote was regarding Section 702 of FISA and the US House notes the aim was to ‘amend the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 to extend the authorities of title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, and for other purposes.’

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{{^usCountry}} Among those who voted ‘no’ or against the FISA extension are 19 Republicans. Here's the full list. Full list of Republicans who voted against FISA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those who voted ‘no’ or against the FISA extension are 19 Republicans. Here's the full list. Full list of Republicans who voted against FISA {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Republicans who voted against the FISA extension are as follows - Lauren Boebert of Colorado Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Tim Burchett of Tennessee Eric Burlison of Missouri Kat Cammack of Florida Michael Cloud of Texas Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia Elijah Crane of Arizona Warren Davidson of Ohio Troy Downing of Montana Russ Fulcher of Idaho Paul A. Gosar, also of Arizona Harriet M. Hageman of Wyoming Mike Kennedy of Utah Thomas Massie of Kentucky John W. Rose, also of Tennessee Chip Roy from Texas Michael A. Rulli also from Ohio Keith Self, also of Texas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Republicans who voted against the FISA extension are as follows - Lauren Boebert of Colorado Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Tim Burchett of Tennessee Eric Burlison of Missouri Kat Cammack of Florida Michael Cloud of Texas Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia Elijah Crane of Arizona Warren Davidson of Ohio Troy Downing of Montana Russ Fulcher of Idaho Paul A. Gosar, also of Arizona Harriet M. Hageman of Wyoming Mike Kennedy of Utah Thomas Massie of Kentucky John W. Rose, also of Tennessee Chip Roy from Texas Michael A. Rulli also from Ohio Keith Self, also of Texas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While 19 Republicans voted ‘nay’ 190 voted yes. Among Democrats, seven voted to extend FISA, while 199 voted against it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While 19 Republicans voted ‘nay’ 190 voted yes. Among Democrats, seven voted to extend FISA, while 199 voted against it. {{/usCountry}}

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Prior to the vote, House Democrats had said in a statement “The apparent motivation for his elevation is the demonstrated willingness of Bill Pulte to search government databases for alleged dirt on President Trump’s chosen political enemies.” Pulte has been a long-time Trump loyalist and was formerly director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. During this time, he's known to have launched investigations into perceived political adversaries of Trump.

Now, despite this lapse, intelligence agencies can continue the program to monitor communications until March 2027. This is because the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has approved yearlong certifications of warrantless surveillance tactics and procedures. However, without the renewed statute, communications providers may stop cooperating with the government.

This can lead to gaps in data as the Trump administration would have to go to court to compel compliance.

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(With Bloomberg inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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